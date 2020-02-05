When “married with children,” the lines often blur together between time spent as a couple and time as a family. Occasional date nights made possible by babysitters keep the spark alive, yet sometimes the most outstanding moments lived as a family are the ones that fuel the fire. This treasured time having children at home only lasts so long until the kids grow up and begin pursuing their own romantic interests. With only so many years between now and then, make each moment special and meaningful with Valentine’s Day date ideas the whole family can enjoy.

Here are 10 great date ideas for Valentine’s Day with kids.

1 | Awaken your inner artist. Go as a family to Crayola Experience, the AR Workshop, a pottery studio, painting studio, or any of the wildly creative classes and workshops open to families in the Lehigh Valley.

2 | Broaden your taste buds. Take your family out to dinner at a special place you can all enjoy together. Try new foods and opt for a little on the fancier side to create a special experience your kids will remember for a lifetime.

3 | Hit the slopes. February is the perfect time of year to shred through some fresh powder. Take your family to one of the Lehigh Valley’s best ski slopes or snow tubing adventures where everyone in the family can enjoy a little exercise and some great memories.

4 | Go ice skating as a family. Few winter activities measure up to ice skating in terms of fun and active family time. The entire experience is worthwhile and even better with kids in tow. (Be prepared to feel a little sentimental when your slow song partner has a new hand to hold!)

5 | Enjoy a little culture. Check out some of the local museums with your family to broaden horizons and expand knowledge. Consider the Da Vinci Science Center for kids of all ages, the Allentown Art Museum for creatives, and the Mack Trucks Historical Museum and America on Wheels Museum for vehicle fans. (Bonus: Check out Cars, Corks & Chocolate at America on Wheels Museum on Sunday, February 16!)

6 | Cheer for the home team! The Lehigh Valley Phantoms take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Valentine’s Day this year and there are plenty of other home games, too. Take the whole family to cheer for our hometown hockey team.

7 | Inspire your kids‘ imagination. At Imagi Nation in Allentown, enjoy watching your little ones in the different stations at this fun center’s bank, diner, grocery store, fire and police station, pit challenge, and more. Be sure to stay for Scoopendorf’s Flavor Lab (peanut free) where guests can make their own ice cream flavors or enjoy taste testing.

8 | Embrace the timeless tradition of dinner and a movie. Catch a flick at an old-time theatre or enjoy the convenience of dinner and a movie in one place, ala Movie Tavern Trexlerville. Going on these family date outings during Valentine’s weekend reinforces how future dates should go for your kids—full of respect, courtesy, and shared interests.

9 | Play all day. Entertain your kids the old fashioned way—without screens! Head over to a family fun center like The Mill in Bethlehem, featuring laser tag and 18-hole mini golf indoors, or one of the video arcades like the VR Café, GameChangerWorld PA, or even Chuck E. Cheese for the little ones.

10 | Get your hearts pumping. Take the family to an indoor trampoline park like Sky Zone or Freefall Trampoline Park where everyone can act like kids again. Enjoy the exercise, work up an appetite, and then head out for lunch or dinner.

Of course, couples with children still need time together as much as they also love spending time with their families. Luckily, Valentine’s Day weekend offers multiple days where you can choose one for a family day and one for a date night for just the two of you.

The Oldest Valentine

Pair a language of romance with romantic words and the stage is set for the oldest valentine on record. It’s not surprising that the earliest valentine was penned in French.

While imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1415 during the battle of Agincourt, Charles, Duke of Orleans wrote a love poem to his wife Bonne of Armagnac. Although his wife sadly passed away before receiving his missile, he is credited for creating the first Valentine’s Day love poem. To this day, Charles, Duke of Orleans’ poem lives on in the British Library in London.

The translation of his poem goes like this:

