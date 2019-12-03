10 Reasons to Visit the Christmas City this Holiday Season

Look closely and you’ll find dozens of reasons to visit the Christmas City during the holidays. Here are 10 of our favorites:

1. HORSE-DRAWN CARRIAGE RIDES

From November 23 – December 30, experience the old-world romance of the Christmas season as you enjoy a tour of Bethlehem’s downtown National Historic Landmark District by carriage.

historicbethlehem.org/carriage-rides-christmas-hours/

2. CHRISTKINDLMARKT BETHLEHEM

Meander through the holiday market to check out the handmade wares of more than 150 artisans to the sounds of live Christmas music amid ice carving and glassblowing demonstrations. The Outdoor Village features fire pits, igloos, and outdoor artisan huts.

christmascity.org/christkindlmarkt

3. SHOPPING IN DOWNTOWN BETHLEHEM

Eclectic stores line Main Street and beyond in downtown Bethlehem, like the Moravian Book Shop, Donegal Square, the Chocolate Lab, and countless others where you can buy clothing, toys, jewelry, and gifts.

bethlehempa.org/things-to-do/shopping

4. BETHLEHEM BY NIGHT BUS TOUR

Guides in period garb offer tours of popular Christmas City sights with a stop as close as you can get to the Star of Bethlehem atop South Mountain.

historicbethlehem.org/bethlehem-by-night-christmas-hours/

5. CHRISTMAS CITY STROLL

From November 22 – December 30, take a walking tour with guides in period dress through historic Bethlehem, learning about the city’s beginnings and special traditions like the Bethlehem Star.

historicbethlehem.org/christmas-city-stroll-hours

6. CHRISTMAS HUTS ON MAIN

Wooden holiday huts brim with

assorted gift ideas on weekends from November 22 – December 22. Pair a stroll past the huts with Christmas light gazing and dinner along Historic Bethlehem’s Main Street.

getdowntownbethlehem.com/huts-on-main-2019/

7. PEEPSFEST

Ring in the New Year at SteelStacks with a marshmallowy sweet day presented by Just Born and ArtsQuest. Watch them drop a 400-pound PEEPS®

Chick at 5:15 p.m. on December 31.

steelstacks.org/festivals/peepsfest

8. ENDLESS CHRISTMAS MUSIC

From Jazz in the Christmas City at Peter Hall December 21 to the Downtown Bethlehem Association’s first-ever holiday a cappella competition—Clash of the Carols—at the courtyard of the Sun Inn, you can find live music just about everywhere you turn in Christmas City.

christmascity.org/events/clash-of-the-carols-2019-2019-12-21

9. CHRISTMAS CITY CLASSIC & CANDY CANE 5K

Beginning and ending at the Bethlehem YMCA, 430 E. Broad Street, this event features a 5-mile run, 5k run, and untimed 5k walk. Goodies await both before and after the race—candy canes, hot chocolate, bagels, Philly soft pretzels, and Christmas cookies. Preregistered participants receive the choice of a long-sleeved shirt or a hot chocolate/soup mug with the race logo.

christmascityraces.com/race-details

10. HISTORIC BETHLEHEM LIVE ADVENT CALENDAR

The only one known of its kind, the 14th Annual Live Advent Calendar in Bethlehem features a different business opening its door and handing out goodies to people waiting outside. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. daily from December 1 – 23.

historicbethlehem.org/christmas/live-advent-calendar