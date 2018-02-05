3 Benefits of Partner Yoga

Looking for something new to do with your sweetheart? Partner yoga takes the traditionally individual practice of yoga to the next level, inviting communication, trust, and teamwork onto the mat. Here are 3 reasons why you and your partner should give it a try this February:

1. You’ll nurture communication, trust, and teamwork.

While working towards the common goal of achieving the poses, you’ll learn a lot about yourselves as a couple along the way. Are you able to stay patient with your partner, trust that your partner will support you, and ask for help when you need it?

2. It’s a chance to play.

As we grow older, many of us leave playing in the past. This is a chance to let go, experiment, and not take yourselves too seriously. How long has it been since you lost track of time, put your phone down, and just enjoyed yourselves?

3. You’ll be active.

Yes, binge-watching Netflix is fun, but the couch will be there when you get home. Partner yoga requires no previous yoga experience and offers plenty of modifications so that you can benefit from the pose without straying too far from your comfort zone. The low-impact movements are ideal for all fitness levels.

Check out this upcoming class!

Valentine’s Partner Yoga

Saturday, February 10 at 7 p.m.

Blue Lotus Yoga & Wellness Center

12 E Park St. Nazareth