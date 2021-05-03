The aroma of wood smoke, primal and compelling, contributes undeniable olfactory stimulation to the rustic roadhouse ambiance of Grumpy’s—the Lehigh Valley’s original wood pit barbecue restaurant.

While the cuisine reflects diverse culinary styles, from Cajun to Tex-Mex and beyond, low-and-slow smoked meats that can take up to 12 hours to reach tender perfection remain the core attraction.

Massive appetites can take on the challenge of the Extreme Combo platter, rounding up a trio of spice-rubbed, hickory smoke-infused proteins that include a half-chicken, hefty slice of beef brisket, and half-rack of pork ribs (translating to 6 or 7 ribs), plus a wedge of cornbread and choice of two sides (house-made baked beans should be a frontrunner). Pulled pork, beef brisket burnt ends, and “Grumpy dust” seasoned wood-pit wings also count among the popular meaty specialties that spur return visits.

Authentic Southern staples encompass signature Cajun Gumbo, Jambalaya, Fried Green Tomatoes—topped with smoked Gouda—and Crawfish Étouffée over Blackened Catfish. Additionally, new offerings developed by Chef Geoffrey Wagner range from Texas Twinkies—smoked bacon-wrapped cream-cheese-and-chopped-brisket stuffed jalapeños glazed in sweetly spiced barbecue sauce—to plant-based Tacos and Sloppy Joes. Ten taps and a selection of bottled craft and seasonal beers, plus frozen Margaritas and seasonal cocktail specials, present solid pairing options.

Looking forward, watch for Grumpy’s Wordly Q food truck, bringing global fusion fare to events and festivals. Also, they have 7 catering trucks and a concession trailer that can cook on-site at corporate or private gatherings.

Pumpkin Pie Martini

INGREDIENTS

2 oz. pumpkin purée

4 oz. Pinnacle Whipped Vodka

2 oz. RumChata liqueur

Whipped cream for garnish

Fresh grated nutmeg for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Put pumpkin purée, vodka, and RumChata in a cocktail shaker with a generous amount of ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass, garnish with a dollop of whipped cream on the side of the glass, and top with a light sprinkle of nutmeg.

Serves 1

Grumpy’s Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd

Allentown

610.769.4600

grumpysbbq.net