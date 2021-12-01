McCoole’s at the Red Lion Inn

The appeal of a warmly decorated Revolutionary-era inn is undeniable. However, the attitude, amenities, and gastronomic experiences offered make this hugely atmospheric destination relevant to contemporary socializing. Four rotating taps dispense house-brewed Red Lion Beer, and cocktails hand-crafted with fresh juices provide sophisticated imbibing. Live music every Friday and Saturday supplies a musical backdrop ranging from vintage jazz to classic rock. And the seasonal pet-friendly patio will soon lure visitors outdoors again. Behind the scenes, the unexpected pause in business last year was used advantageously to install a bright new state-of-the-art kitchen and update all equipment behind the bar—ensuring greater efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Choose an intimate hearthside table or the eclectic ambiance of The Martini Lounge to suit your dining mood. A menu that’s refreshed weekly boasts an array of casual classics—burgers, wings, wine-simmered clams, salads and soups in two sizes and more—and made-to-order dinners that can be adjusted to accommodate dietary needs. In the Broiled Crab Stuffed Salmon, the tastes from a pair of crowd-pleasing entrées—99.9% filler-free crab cakes and a half-pound salmon fillet—meld into one decadent dish. The seasoned crab, tucked inside a pocketed Scottish salmon, gets a drizzle of browned butter after being plated on a bed of rice surrounded by fresh veggies.

Catered weddings, meetings, and other special occasions may be hosted in the flexible space of the adjacent Arts & Events Place.

Pickled Ramps

INGREDIENTS

1 lb. ramps

Brine:

1 cup water

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 salt

6 cloves garlic

1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1 tsp. mustard seeds

1 tsp. dill weed

3 bay leaves

DIRECTIONS

Trim roots and tops of greens from ramps, place in a large bowl and set aside. Combine all brine ingredients in a medium saucepan and heat to a low boil, stirring until sugar and salt are fully dissolved. Pour brine over ramps and cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 24 hours; 72 hours is even better. To ensure that the ramps remain fully submerged during brining, the contents of the bowl can also be transferred to a large glass Mason-style jar with lid.

NOTE: Simultaneously notorious and beloved for their garlicky pungency, these brined wild leeks (allium tricoccum) bring a burst of flavor to everything from fresh seafood to grilled meats, even salads or scrambled eggs. The ramps and brine can also give a wickedly tasty twist to a dirty martini.

YIELDS ABOUT 1 QUART

MCCOOLE’S AT THE RED LION INN

4 S MAIN ST

QUAKERTOWN

215.538.1776

mccoolesredlioninn.com