5 Places to Volunteer & Give Back this Season

It’s the most wonderful time of year—to give back! Take some time to share your efforts or donate to a worthy cause during this season of giving. Here are five places you can volunteer or give back in support of our Lehigh Valley communities.

Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest accepts food donations from 7am to 2pm Monday through Thursday, and on Fridays before noon. Consider taking it a step further and give your time to sort donations, pack boxes of food for seniors and children, or volunteer at events or in the office. Leading a food drive or a fund drive is another great way to show support. Volunteer opportunities are available for groups, corporate groups, individuals, and families. Kids under 16 can even come along with a parent or guardian to learn about giving back at a young age.

More information:

shfblv.org

484.287.4015

Peaceable Kingdom

This no-kill shelter helped almost 900 pets find their forever homes last year and works purely by private contributions. Consider donating money or non-monetary goods such as pet food, litter, bedding, crates, toys, and other supplies. You can put a donation box at your business location, or turn in Redner’s Market receipts (as part of their 1% Save-A-Tape program, which gives 1% cash back to non-profits) to the rescue as well. As another way to help, consider adopting rather than buying your next pet.

More information:

lvpeaceablekingdom.info

[email protected]

610.432.2532 ext 7

Itty Bitty Kitty

Run solely by volunteers, this cat rescue could use some more volunteers to foster cats and kittens or to help out with events, fundraising activities, or working in the shelter and adoption center. Consider donating, providing a good home, or sharing your free time with this no-kill kitty rescue.

More information:

ittybittykitty.org

610.973.7400, option 4

Valley Youth House

Help connect youths with genuine relationships and customized opportunities for success. In addition to donating, supporters can volunteer, fundraise, lead a charge for change, and serve in various roles like mentor, tutor, child care provider, guest speaker, and apartment search and setup assistant, among others. You can also help with the holiday gift drive.

More information:

valleyyouthhouse.org

610.820.0166 ext 1318

Habitat for Humanity

Team up against homelessness by helping hardworking families in the Valley. You can donate money or get your hands a little dirty working on construction projects that really make a difference. Companies can participate as a “Team Builder” and individual volunteers are always welcome. Women Build offers women the chance to learn construction skills, plan, fundraise, and handle publicity.

More information:

habitatlv.org

[email protected]

610.776.7737