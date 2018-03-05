A Ca Mia Italian Restaurant

Put this authentic Italian restaurant on your must-try list–and get ready for leftovers.

We Love

It’s never too early—or too late—for pumpkin, especially when it’s wrapped up in a dish like this Pumpkin Ravioli. Filled with pumpkin and mascarpone cheese, these heavenly pasta pillows are sauteed with potatoes, green beans, sausage, and golden delicious apples for a rich celebration of seasonal ingredients.

Cheers

This homey eatery is BYOB, so don’t forget to bring your favorite bottle along to enjoy. After dinner, opt for a cup of coffee—this robust brew is roasted locally in Allentown by Baristi Roasters, and you can even take a bag of it home with you!

What's the vibe like?

There’s an open kitchen, which means that you can walk up and chat with the chefs, or just relax at your table and enjoy the enticing aroma of food swirling into the dining room. Nestled in the country, the large one-room dining room is certainly cozy and the kind of place where you instantly feel comfortable and at home—A Ca Mia means "at my house," after all.