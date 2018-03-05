A Ca Mia Italian Restaurant
Put this authentic Italian restaurant on your must-try list–and get ready for leftovers.
We Love
It’s never too early—or too late—for pumpkin, especially when it’s wrapped up in a dish like this Pumpkin Ravioli. Filled with pumpkin and mascarpone cheese, these heavenly pasta pillows are sauteed with potatoes, green beans, sausage, and golden delicious apples for a rich celebration of seasonal ingredients.
Cheers
This homey eatery is BYOB, so don’t forget to bring your favorite bottle along to enjoy. After dinner, opt for a cup of coffee—this robust brew is roasted locally in Allentown by Baristi Roasters, and you can even take a bag of it home with you!
What's the vibe like?
There’s an open kitchen, which means that you can walk up and chat with the chefs, or just relax at your table and enjoy the enticing aroma of food swirling into the dining room. Nestled in the country, the large one-room dining room is certainly cozy and the kind of place where you instantly feel comfortable and at home—A Ca Mia means "at my house," after all.
Q&A with A Ca Mia
Is there a new owner?
Yes and no. Chef Paolo Nota, who was born and trained in Italy, took Chef Eric Murphy under his wing nearly a decade ago after he graduated from the Culinary Institute of America. This year, Eric became a co-owner of the restaurant.
What's A Ca Mia's Food Philosophy?
Sauces are better when they simmer for hours, right? Maybe not.
At A Ca Mia, sauces are made fresh to order, with the ingredients and flavors from the dish coming together at the end to create the sauce.
Lemon Créme Brülée
INGREDIENTS
- 20 fl. oz. (2 1/2 cups) heavy cream
- 7 egg yolks
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- Zest of one lemon
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 300°F.
Pour cream into a saucepan and bring to a simmer over low heat, stirring frequently. Remove from the heat.
In a stainless steel mixing bowl, whisk the egg yolks and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the lemon zest and continue to whisk thoroughly. Gradually pour the cream into the egg mixture, whisking continuously. Ladle the mixture
into individual ramekins,
then place ramekins on a sheet pan with sides (or use a roasting pan).
Place pan in oven, then fill the pan with water to cover 1/4 of the ramekin height. (The water bath prevents the top of the cream from forming a skin.) Bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Shake pan to test doneness: The custard should be firm when shaken. Remove from oven and refrigerate for one hour to set.
Remove from the refrigerator and spread brown sugar evenly over each ramekin. Use a culinary torch to caramelize the sugar, or place under a broiler until caramelized.
Serves 4
Chicken Milanese
INGREDIENTS
- 6 medium redskin potatoes, cut in cubes
- 20 fresh green beans
- 1 T olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 4 small (4 oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded thin
- 3/4 cup flour
- 2 eggs beaten with 2 T milk
- 2 cups panko mixed with 1 tsp. each finely chopped fresh oregano, tarragon, dill, rosemary, sage
- 2 oz. butter
- 1/2 T olive oil
- 4 fresh sage leaves (whole)
- 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan, Or to taste
DIRECTIONS
Sauté potatoes and beans in a large pan in 3 tsp. olive oil over medium heat for several minutes. Add garlic to pan and reduce heat, cooking until potatoes are fully cooked. Meanwhile, bread the chicken, first dredging lightly in the flour and shaking off excess, dipping in egg wash, and coating in herb-seasoned panko. Heat butter and 1 tablespoon oil in a separate ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Sauté chicken on both sides until golden brown. Add whole sage leaves to pan. Place pan in a 350°F over for 4 minutes to finish. Divide vegetables between two dinner plates. Put two pieces of chicken on each, stacking the breasts. Drizzle about 1 tablespoon of the pan drippings over the top. Smother the chicken and vegetables in freshly ground Parmesan, about 1/4 cup each or as desired, and serve immediately.
A Ca Mia
4330 LEHIGH DRIVE
LEHIGH TOWN CENTER
WALNUTPORT
610.760.3207
ACAMIAPA.COM