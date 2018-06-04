A Healthier Chip Choice

Don’t deny dad the ultimate crunch of potato chips. Kettle chips are naturally gluten-free and boast a significantly reduced amount of fat due to the old-fashioned batch process of dunking potato slices into hot fat, rather than continuous conveyor belt cooking that allows more fat absorption. Surprisingly, they’re also way less processed than baked potato chips, which are often made from a mixture of powdered potatoes and additives like soy lecithin and corn starch that help the chip hold its shape. “With kettle chips, it’s a slice of real potato so there’s some fiber, and also great potassium,” says Kim Campbell, MPH, RD, and CDE at St. Luke’s Diabetes Education Center in Center Valley. “And the amount of sodium is moderate.” Portion control is key, making snack-size bags ideal.