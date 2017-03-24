A Weekend on the Bucks County Wine Trail

Idyllic and pastoral, slipping away to Bucks County for the weekend is like entering an old-world fairytale. The only thing that could make the verdant backdrop brighter is a little vino—and here, it’s plentiful. The rolling hills, well-drained soils, and moderate climate marry to form one of the premier grape growing regions of the east coast.

The Itinerary

Whether it’s a romantic retreat, a bonding experience with friends, or a family trip, this deliciously fermented staycation is a worthwhile way to spend your weekend. Split the eight wineries of the Bucks County Wine Trail in half with a leisurely layover in the charming town of New Hope. Pick up a “Passport to Bucks County” at your first stop and sample wine from all 8 wineries for only $20 until April 30.

SATURDAY

Start:

SAND CASTLE WINERY

755 River Rd • Erwinna • 610.294.9181

Born and raised in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia, brothers Joseph and Paul Maxian now call Bucks County home. Wine aficionados rejoice—they’ve brought their birthplace’s renowned art of winemaking with them.

WHAT TO TRY

If you like sweet: Port. This high ABV wine clocks in at 18.5 percent, pairs well with Stilton cheese, dark chocolate, and even a cigar.

If you like dry: Dry Riesling, often compared to Grand Cru of France.

If you want something different: Alpine Spice, a unique blend of Chardonnay and Riesling boiled with “secret” herbs and spices, which creates the bottled essence of liquid apple pie. It can be served over ice in the summer, but it is best served hot in colder months.

Time to next destination: 28 minutes

WYCOMBE VINEYARDS & WINERY

1391 Forest Grove Rd • Furlong • 215.598.9463

Comprised of 65 acres of fertile soil, this estate has been in the family since 1925. It’s also a great spot to refuel: don’t miss the complimentary spread of cheeses, bread, homemade olive tapenade, and blood orange brownies.

WHAT TO TRY

If you like sweet: Red Sangria, a Brazilian-style sangria offering tropical fruit flavors.

If you like dry: 2015 Cabernet Franc, noted for black pepper, licorice, and anise tones.

If you want something different: Dandelion wine, a very sweet Prohibition-era family recipe made from yellow blossoms of the dandelion with hints of pear and honey.

Time to next destination: 5 minutes

BUCKINGHAM VALLEY VINEYARDS

1521 Durham Rd • Buckingham • 215.794.7188

This winery was founded in 1966, making it one of Pennsylvania’s first farm wineries. Now offering self-guided wine tastings at your own pace, Buckingham Valley boasts an award-winning sparkling wine that was recently selected for a James Beard Foundation annual dinner.

WHAT TO TRY

If you like sweet: Blackberry wine, 100 percent blackberry with intense berry flavor and aroma that’s great with dessert or just sipping.

If you like dry: Cabernet Sauvignon, a full-bodied and

oak-aged wine.

If you want something different: One of the five varieties of sparkling wine, such as the dry Naturel.

Time to next destination: 20 minutes

CROSSING VINEYARDS & WINERY

1853 Wrightstown Rd • Newtown • 215.493.6500

Founded by the Caroll family, this winery offered its first vintage in 2002. Since then, the vintner has received more than 200 awards and is located on a 200-year-old Bucks County estate—less than one mile from where George Washington crossed the Delaware in 1776.

WHAT TO TRY

If you like sweet: Chocolate Cherry Truffle, a full-flavored wine with a complex aroma of dark chocolate with notes of black cherry, ripe plum, and toasted oak.

If you like dry: Chardonnay, an award-winning wine with fruity hints, a floral nose, and a butterscotch finish.

If you want something different: Sangria. Natural citrus flavors come out to play in this sweet red wine, creating a refreshing fruit punch with a kick.

Suppertime

These unique spots are perfect for pairing with your favorite bottle of the day—they’re all BYOB.

Blue Moose Restaurant & Cafe

9 W Mechanic St • New Hope

215.862.6800

Sprig & Vine

450 Union Square Dr • New Hope

215.693.1427

Jaffron

11 W Bridge St • New Hope

215.862.1677

STAY

Rest up for day two at these charming quarters and start the morning with a big brunch before hitting the second half of the wine trail.

Pineapple Hill Inn Bed & Breakfast

(6 minutes away from Crossing)

1324 River Rd • New Hope

215.862.1790

The Inn at Bowman’s Hill

(10 minutes away from Crossing)

518 Lurgan Rd • New Hope

215.862.8090

Fox & Hound Bed & Breakfast

(16 minutes away from Crossing)

246 W Bridge St • New Hope

215.862.5082

SUNDAY

Start:

ROSE BANK WINERY

258 Durham Rd • Newtown

215.860.5899

Known for its fruity, French-style wines, this elegantly rustic winery overlooks lush pastures and features two historic structures: a three-story barn circa 1835 and a Manor House from 1719.

WHAT TO TRY

If you like sweet: Rosé, a fruity and refreshing blush made with local Vidal and Chancellor grapes.

If you like dry: Serendipity, a unique crisp and floral blend of Riesling and Pinot Grigio.

If you want something different: Raspberry Secret, a mixture of raspberry and chocolate notes.

Time to next destination: 12 minutes

RUSHLAND RIDGE VINEYARDS

2665 Rushland Rd • Jamison

215.598.0251

The Ullman family began winemaking in 1968. Today, with 18 varieties of grapes grown, this vintner creates more than 20 different handcrafted wines annually.

WHAT TO TRY

If you like sweet: Country White, a white blend with pops of peach.

If you like dry: Chardonnay, offering a buttery mid-palate.

If you want something different: Cabernet Franc, a barrel-aged red expressing blackberry and cherry notes.

Time to next destination: 27 minutes

PEACE VALLEY WINERY

300 Old Limekiln Rd • Chalfont

215.249.9058

Peace Valley Winery began as Susan’s Vineyard in 1968 before becoming Peace Valley Winery in 1984. Now celebrating its 32nd year as a winery, Peace Valley Winery also offers pick-your-own fruits and vegetables while in season.

WHAT TO TRY

If you like sweet: Stardust, a sweet white wine with unusual flavors of pineapple, melon, kiwi, and hints of mint.

If you like dry: 2014 Excalibur, a dry, soft-bodied red that opens with fruit and spice and finishes with black pepper and anise.

If you want something different: Spring Fling, a German-style mid-April release with a refreshing

herbal flavor.

Time to next destination: 28 minutes

UNAMI RIDGE WINERY

2144 Kumry Rd • Quakertown

215.538.7067

In 2005, Jim and Kathy Jenks planted their first vines by hand. Their “hobby gone amok” opened its tasting room doors in 2010, where they specialize in European-style white wines.

WHAT TO TRY

If you like sweet: U R Blushing, a sweet blend of Cayuga and Cabernet Franc.

If you like dry: Chardonnay, a fruity wine with a crisp texture and well-rounded, clean finish.

If you want something different: Sheurebe, a German-style wine with hints of melon and citrus made from grape clones of Riesling and

Sylvaner varieties.

Suppertime

The weekend isn’t over yet—stop for dinner on your way home at one of these iconic eateries.

McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn

4 S Main St • Quakertown

215.538.1776

Spinnerstown Hotel & Taproom

2195 Spinnerstown Rd • Quakertown

215.536.7242

Jamison Publick House

1860 Geryville Pike • Pennsburg

215.375.8886