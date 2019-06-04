Back in 1947, you could buy gas for around 15 cents a gallon. It was the year that Goodrich manufactured the first tubeless tire. Over at Bell Laboratories scientists discovered the transistor. Here in the Lehigh Valley, a hardworking family started a local home heating oil and comfort service company. Over 70 years later, Apgar Oil Energy & HVAC continues to be committed to its customers and gets the job done right the first time.

“There is a reason that we have stood the test of time. With a handful of other heating oil and home service companies in the area, our customers have always been left satisfied with the knowledge that they can trust their family’s safety and comfort to the professionals at Apgar Oil Energy & HVAC,” says President Jim Apgar.

Now celebrating three generations, Apgar Oil Energy & HVAC has found a way to adapt to the changing times of the energy market. Ten years ago, the company started offering clean green renewable energy. Bioheat, according to Jim Apgar, is an alternative to traditional fuels. “It is made here in the United States. It is made from biodiesel blended in fatty acids that are found in soybeans. It is then blended with heating oil. Bioheat reduces emissions, improves air quality, burns cleaner, and increases heating system efficiency. It’s a win-win for the customer.”

To stay on top, Apgar Oil Energy & HVAC always keeps pace with what is going on in the industry. They have several affiliations involved with the heating oil industry, including the Better Home Heat Council of the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania Petroleum Association (PPA), and National Oilheat Research Alliance (NORA). Apgar’s technicians and servicemen are certified by the PPA and the Better Home Heat Council of the Lehigh Valley. “Education is an investment. Many of our staff have even achieved the Gold Certification from NORA,” Apgar says.

Along with trained staff, Apgar Oil Energy & HVAC invests in the latest equipment. “We are always about upgrading equipment. It could be purchasing new trucks or upgrading analyzers and combustion efficiency equipment. We also encourage our customers to upgrade their equipment. Throughout the year we offer energy efficiency equipment rebates through the Upgrade & Save Pennsylvania Rebate Program.” One Pennsylvania offering is a $500 rebate for an oil-fired furnace or boiler or a new aboveground oil tank. According to Apgar, they also are proactive in oil tank replacements through The TankSure Program. “This is smart not only for the industry and consumer but the environment.”

Speaking of the environment, how about better air and water quality? Apgar says customers are increasingly purchasing products to improve their indoor air quality. They want whole house HEPA air filtration systems to tackle undesirables like mold, bacteria, pet dander, dust, and pollen. Apgar Oil Energy & HVAC also offers water conditioning systems.

Another area of interest to customers is the ductless mini split system. “This new heating and air conditioning alternative is becoming more and more popular in the United States. Instead of spending thousands on ductwork installation to put in a central air conditioning unit or a heat pump system, the point-of-use mini split requires no ducting. “You can use it in a great room downstairs, or a master bedroom upstairs. The mini split has lots of flexibility,” Apgar adds.

Customers truly appreciate Apgar Oil Energy & HVAC’s commitment to service. On the company’s website, www.apgaroil.com, you can place an order for home heating oil or request service. There also is a button to enroll in automatic delivery. Monthly heating oil price protection programs are another perk for customers. For additional peace of mind, Apgar Oil Energy & HVAC has service plans, including maintenance and tune-ups.

The public is welcome to visit Apgar’s showroom, or as Jim Apgar calls it, “our little mini museum.” It teaches visitors the technology behind heating oil. “Technology has come a long way for furnaces and boilers. With more efficient heating systems, you can reach efficiencies upwards of 95 percent. In the last four decades, there has been a 33 percent decrease in greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuels,” Apgar says. The showroom is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm. Weekends and evenings are available by appointment.

APGAR OIL ENERGY & HVAC

639 EAST CONGRESS ST. ALLENTOWN

APGAROIL.COM

610.434.5195