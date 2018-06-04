Bartender-Approved Gluten-Free Beers

We know what you’re thinking: Gluten-free beer? Yuck! But the truth is, gluten sensitivity is a growing problem—and for those affected by this issue who just want to sit back with a Belgian white after bagging lawn clippings on a hot summer day, well, they’ve been out of luck for a long time.

The good news: The beer industry has finally started to respond with an array of alternative brews. Of course, not all are created equal in flavor. “Gluten-free beer is a bit like non-dairy creamer or sugar-free gum—never quite going to be the real thing,” says Steve Wilt, expert “beertender” at the well-stocked Tavern on Liberty in Allentown. “Thankfully, beer can play fast and loose with the rules to achieve something that’s close to authentic.”

Here are Wilt’s recommendations of four gluten-free or gluten-reduced beers that taste pretty darn good. You can find many at The Tavern on Liberty, Wegman’s grocery stores, or Abe’s Cold Beer in Bethlehem.

Omission Pale Ale

This hop forward pale ale pushes against a copper undertone. It’s easy-going, and possibly the closest you’ll come to a “picnic beer.”

Stone Delicious IPA

Kind of a cheat—this one is “gluten-reduced.” Hops can hide a lot of imperfections, and in this case, plenty of El Dorado and Lemondrop hops are used to this beer’s advantage.

Glutenberg GOSE

Due to the use of salt during the brewing process, this unfiltered sour has a refreshing tartness with notes of lemon. Its light body makes for easy summer sipping.

Green’s Quest Tripel Blonde Ale

Surprisingly, this holds the bready taste of a tripel, but a little more sharp and bitter.