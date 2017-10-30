Bejeweled
Versant Jewelry
3452 Easton Ave, Bethlehem | 610.691.2270 | versantjewelry.com
- Jordan Scott Black Spinel, White Sapphire, Milky Quartz, and Rainbow Moonstone Earrings – $1300
- Jordan Scott Black Spinel, White Sapphire, Milky Quartz, and Rainbow Moonstone Necklace – $950
- Freida Rothman Wide-Hinged Sterling Silver and Cubic Zirconia Bangle – $585
- Ti Sento Milano Sterling Silver, Cubic Zirconia, and Mother of Pearl Hinged Bangle – $449
- Ti Sento Milano Sterling Silver, Cubic Zirconia, and Mother of Pearl Necklace – $447
- Mars and Valentine Sterling Silver Druzy Ring – $240
- Mars and Valentine Sterling Silver, Mother of Pearl, and Druzy Bracelet – $560
Bixler’s Jewelers
3900 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown | 610.821.8641 | bixlers.com
- 18K Rose Gold Devotion Diamond Bangle – $3285
- 18K Rose and White Gold Devotion Diamond 3-Row Ring – $2765
- 18K White Devotion Diamond Pendant – $1985
- 18K White Devotion Diamond Earrings – $2485
- Men’s TAG Heuer Watch 43mm Aquaracer with Quartz Blue Dial – $1700
- Men’s Tudor Watch 43mm Black Bay Bronze – $3975
- Ladies’ TAG Heuer Watch 35mm Aquaracer with Diamond Blue Dial – $3350
Susan Bella Jewelry
1746 W Allen St, Allentown | 610.434.8001 | susanbellajewelry.com
- 18K White Gold Diamond (0.75ctw) Cuff Bracelet – $4800
- Sterling Silver Cuff Bracelet with Diamonds (0.13ctw) – $570
- 14K White Gold Wide Wavy Diamond Band (0.83ctw round diamonds and 0.35ctw baguette diamonds) – $4280
- 18K Yellow Gold Black Onyx (7.21ct) and Diamond (.28ctw) Pendant – $1665
- 30” 18K Yellow Gold Smooth Open Cable Link Chain– $1035
- Sterling Silver and Yellow Gold Plated Stackable Cuff Bracelets With Cubic Zirconia – $195 each
- 14K White Gold Necklace with Diamonds (.21ctw)– $975
- 14K Yellow Gold Amazonite (.48ct) Shield Pendant with Diamonds (.03ctw) – $735
- 14K White Gold 9.5mm Chinese Cultured Pearl Ring with Diamonds (.05ctw)– $1420
- Unisex Leather and Electroplated Metal Bracelet with Magnetic Closure – $51
Foster Jewelers
1859 Main St, Northampton | 610.262.4068 | fosterjeweler.com
- 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Bangle – $3200
- 14K Yellow Gold Pearl and Turquoise Pendant by Galatea – $650
- Men’s Bulova Pocket Watch – $210
- Sterling Silver and 18K Yellow Gold Accent Mediterranean Bangle – $400
- 14K White Gold Diamond Drop Earrings – $1595
- 14K White Gold Diamond Tennis Necklace – $4800
- 14K Yellow Gold Diamond Fashion Ring – $1150
- 14K Rose and White Gold Diamond Ring by Zeghani – $1250
- 14K Rose and White Gold Diamond Pendant by Zeghani – $1075
- Sterling Silver Blue Topaz Bezel Pendant – $150