Hot Ticket

Bejeweled

Written by

Versant Jewelry

3452 Easton Ave, Bethlehem | 610.691.2270 | versantjewelry.com

  1. Jordan Scott Black Spinel, White Sapphire, Milky Quartz, and Rainbow Moonstone Earrings – $1300
  2. Jordan Scott Black Spinel, White Sapphire, Milky Quartz, and Rainbow Moonstone Necklace – $950
  3. Freida Rothman Wide-Hinged Sterling Silver and Cubic Zirconia Bangle – $585
  4. Ti Sento Milano Sterling Silver, Cubic Zirconia, and Mother of Pearl Hinged Bangle – $449
  5. Ti Sento Milano Sterling Silver, Cubic Zirconia, and Mother of Pearl Necklace – $447
  6. Mars and Valentine Sterling Silver Druzy Ring – $240
  7. Mars and Valentine Sterling Silver, Mother of Pearl, and Druzy Bracelet – $560

Bixler’s Jewelers

3900 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown | 610.821.8641 | bixlers.com

  1. 18K Rose Gold Devotion Diamond Bangle – $3285
  2. 18K Rose and White Gold Devotion Diamond 3-Row Ring – $2765
  3. 18K White Devotion Diamond Pendant – $1985
  4. 18K White Devotion Diamond Earrings – $2485
  5. Men’s TAG Heuer Watch 43mm Aquaracer with Quartz Blue Dial – $1700
  6. Men’s Tudor Watch 43mm Black Bay Bronze – $3975
  7. Ladies’ TAG Heuer Watch 35mm Aquaracer with Diamond Blue Dial – $3350

Susan Bella Jewelry

1746 W Allen St, Allentown | 610.434.8001 | susanbellajewelry.com

  1. 18K White Gold Diamond (0.75ctw) Cuff Bracelet – $4800
  2. Sterling Silver Cuff Bracelet with Diamonds (0.13ctw) – $570
  3. 14K White Gold Wide Wavy Diamond Band (0.83ctw round diamonds and 0.35ctw baguette diamonds) – $4280
  4. 18K Yellow Gold Black Onyx (7.21ct) and Diamond (.28ctw) Pendant – $1665
  5. 30” 18K Yellow Gold Smooth Open Cable Link Chain– $1035
  6. Sterling Silver and Yellow Gold Plated Stackable Cuff Bracelets With Cubic Zirconia – $195 each
  7. Sterling Silver and Yellow Gold Plated Stackable Cuff Bracelets With Cubic Zirconia – $195 each
  8. 14K White Gold Necklace with Diamonds (.21ctw)– $975
  9. 14K Yellow Gold Amazonite (.48ct) Shield Pendant with Diamonds (.03ctw) – $735
  10. 14K White Gold 9.5mm Chinese Cultured Pearl Ring with Diamonds (.05ctw)– $1420
  11. Unisex Leather and Electroplated Metal Bracelet with Magnetic Closure – $51

Foster Jewelers

1859 Main St, Northampton | 610.262.4068 | fosterjeweler.com

  1. 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Bangle – $3200
  2. 14K Yellow Gold Pearl and Turquoise Pendant by Galatea – $650
  3. Men’s Bulova Pocket Watch – $210
  4. Sterling Silver and 18K Yellow Gold Accent Mediterranean Bangle – $400
  5. 14K White Gold Diamond Drop Earrings – $1595
  6. 14K White Gold Diamond Tennis Necklace – $4800
  7. 14K Yellow Gold Diamond Fashion Ring – $1150
  8. 14K Rose and White Gold Diamond Ring by Zeghani – $1250
  9. 14K Rose and White Gold Diamond Pendant by Zeghani – $1075
  10. Sterling Silver Blue Topaz Bezel Pendant – $150
Tags:

Related Posts

Follow @LehighValleyMarketplace on Instagram