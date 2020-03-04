Best I Ever Had: Garden Herb Grilled Cheese at Barn (House & Barn)

Surveys attest to grilled cheese ranking as America’s top sandwich—and why not? Toasty golden bread oozing cheesy goodness offers quintessential comfort, and the Garden Herb Grilled Cheese at Barn (the rustic sister of the House & Barn duo) elevates this childhood staple to gourmet fare.

Buttered slices of egg-enriched French brioche arrive packed with layers of house-made pesto, creamy goat cheese seasoned with a proprietary herb blend, roasted tomatoes, sautéed spinach, a mix of sautéed shiitake, portabella and oyster mushrooms—accented lightly with balsamic—and a final topping of mild cheddar, baked in a convection oven to achieve crunchy-meets-melty perfection. Partner with a choice of signature smoked potato salad, premise-made coleslaw, chips, or lemonade vinaigrette-dressed greens, then pair this substantial sandwich with House & Barn Ale crafted by Sly Fox Brewing. To channel your inner 10-year-old, upgrade with a side-soup serving of Tomato Bisque for premium dipping.

Executive Chef Greg Fiedler, who collaborated on the development of this and other grilled cheese specialties when Barn opened in 2016, recently dropped his latest take on the revamped menu: The Caboose Wrecker—starring caramelized bacon and onions, apple slices, and Gouda on cinnamon raisin bread—AKA your new favorite.

