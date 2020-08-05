Best I Ever Had: Red Stag Tots at McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub

Thanks to Executive Chef Jill Oman, all-American tots have claimed a prominent spot among the British Isles-style starters at McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub. While a significant crunch factor contributes to the success of this recent cross-cultural menu addition, what sets them apart is what’s inside: An array of rotating fillings, with one variety featured each day, gives these golden brown nuggets gusto and expanded girth. “They’re a wee bit smaller than a golf ball,” owner Neville Gardner reports, noting that his suggestion to call them “stag droppings” was quashed.

The initial “Reuben” version—boasting corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese, and accompanied by Guinness mustard—has been joined by Buffalo chicken, broccoli and cheese, taco, and more, each with a pukka dipping sauce. Freshly grated and seasoned potatoes, filled and formed into balls for every order just before frying, elevate a childhood favorite to an international sensation.

Peared For Pleasure

Summer is incomplete without a proper Snakebite. This refreshing blended beverage—light in taste, calories, and alcohol content—arrives in a pint glass filled with two-thirds Magners Irish Pear Cider and a final third of Guinness Stout floated on top. For a traditional “bite,” request a few drops of black currant cordial on the creamy head.

McCARTHY’S RED STAG PUB AND WHISKEY BAR

534 MAIN ST

BETHLEHEM

