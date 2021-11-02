Best I Ever Had: Shrimp Skewer Tacos at Uno Taqueria

The only difficult part about scarfing down easy-eating authentic Mexican tacos at Uno Taqueria may be deciding which mouthwatering variety to try. Pork, chicken, fish, vegetarian, and beef versions – including tender beef tongue stew (don’t knock it till you’ve tried it!) – all clamor for attention.

However, if your taste buds are set for shrimp, a pair of options includes a deep-fried, beer-battered offering served on chipotle coleslaw and finished with mango sauce and more, or a more elegant Shrimp Skewer Taco rendition. Owner Humberto Chavolla notes that this latter type of skewered shrimp is traditionally served as a restaurant entrée rather than a street-style dish, but we’re not complaining about the upgrade.

Built on a foundation of freshly pressed and griddled corn tortillas, prepared from house-mixed (and gluten-free) corn flour masa dough, the 3-to-an-order tacos each feature a slender wooden skewer securing a trio of large shrimp threaded with green, red, and yellow bell peppers. A well-seasoned marinade imparts deep flavor to the shellfish before being grilled to a just-right juncture of firmness and juiciness. This hand-held delight is then finished with a tartly tangy and sweet tamarind salsa – house-made daily, as are all eight familiar-to-exotic salsas. Slide the contents from the skewer chomp into a mouthful of true south-of-the-border bliss. Buen provecho!

Sensational Sides

Of course, every great taco deserves a worthy accompaniment or two. Go traditional with Guacamole & Chips, the creamy mash-up of avocados with diced onion, chopped tomatoes, lime juice and cilantro, or indulge in the savory satisfaction of pork-fortified Frijoles Rancheros – fully-loaded pinto beans simmered with chorizo sausage and bacon. Though probably less familiar, Esquites might quickly rate as your new favorite side salad. Roasted off-the-cob sweet corn kernels tossed with a mixture of mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, and sour cream balance superb flavor and richness in every bite.

To quench thirsts in adult style, customers may bring a favorite wine, beer, or tequila along to this relaxing BYOB. In-house soft drinks include American big-brand sodas – or choose the more culturally appropriate Jarritos soda from Mexico, made with 100% real sugar rather than high fructose corn syrup. For ultimate Mexican refreshment, fruity flavors are showcased in seasonal varieties of Aguas Frescas, which are light fruit coolers (non-alcoholic), and genuine shaved-ice Slushies.

Desserts that bring a homey finish to a casual meal include Churros, Tres Leches Cake, and Chocolate Cake. Eat-in or take-out (or eat-in and take out – they’re that good!).

UNO TAQUERIA

1042 MILL CREEK ROAD

ALLENTOWN

UNOTAQUERIA.COM

484-221-8639