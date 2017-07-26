When you’re decorating your home, there truly is one element that brings everything together for a cohesive, designed look: the flooring. Whether it’s hardwood or carpeting for your foyer, kitchen, bathroom, or bedroom, these decisions impact the value of your home, which is typically the single largest purchase you’ll ever make.

Sometimes you want to change your flooring because it’s worn out, outdated (dusty rose, anyone?), or the room is going to have a new use (lower level turning from kid’s hangout space to a home office or home gym). If you’re in a new home (or new-to-you home), you may be looking to change out carpeting due to allergies or if the previous owner was a smoker. If you’re a business owner, having the right commercial-grade materials will ensure your operation looks great, even when dealing with high traffic, spills, and weather. This is why selecting the right flooring partner is critical.

The company opened its doors in 1945 with original owner Bill Lowitz, and was purchased several decades later by the Young family. Family-owned since 1972, Bob and JoAnne Young, along with their sons Thomas and Jordan, oversee the daily operations and are very hands-on. Whether you’re flipping an investment property, doing some updates for your business, or investing in your “forever” home, Bethlehem Gallery of Floors literally has you covered. Their in-home design service is provided by a well-trained staff with a combined 220 years of expertise.

Bob Young, owner and president of Bethlehem Gallery of Floors says, “We pride ourselves on having a wonderful group of quality installers for all products that we sell, and our ‘No Questions Asked’ warranty on the majority of our products stands alone in our industry.”

Bethlehem Gallery of Floors is also a member of Flooring America, a nationwide group of flooring retailers that enable buying power and warranties that, along with their local customer-service focused team, provide a competitive edge when compared to the big box stores. They pride themselves on their attention to their customers, many of whom they have been serving for decades.

Bob says that the company’s history has included serving some of the Lehigh Valley’s biggest companies, including Air Products, Bethlehem Steel, and Westinghouse. “Today, we continue to service some of the largest employers in the three-county area, such as Moravian College, Lehigh University, UGI, Northampton Community College, Kids Peace, the State Theatre in Easton, and many general contractors and developers.”

One of Bethlehem Gallery of Floors’ recent signature jobs was the complete project for downtown Bethlehem’s historic Hotel Bethlehem. Working closely with operating principal Bruce Haines, Bethlehem Gallery of Floors was able to meet the demands for the custom wools and nylons that adorn all the lobby areas, corridors, ballrooms, and guest rooms throughout this grand hotel.

“Many of the areas required the technical ability and expertise to build the look ‘in place’ once it arrived from various parts of the world,” Bob explains. “Today, the Hotel Bethlehem stands out as one of the most elegant facades in the Lehigh Valley and is the host of many elegant affairs, and we were proud to be a partner in this effort.”

Next time you’re near the Hotel Bethlehem, in addition to admiring the architectural beauty of this landmark and the beautifully decorated interiors, take a moment and look down at your feet to see great examples of the right flooring for the right situation.

Another thing to know about Bethlehem Gallery of Floors is that they are a part of our community, serving our customers from the neighborhoods throughout and surrounding the Lehigh Valley. Whether your job is big or small, commercial or residential, from smaller jobs to entire estates, they are able to handle a wide variety of goods and services to satisfy every budget. With prices ranging from the budget-conscious laminate and carpet (starting as low as .99 cents/square foot) all the way to the very top for those looking for the luxury of wool or similar products, they are here to help.

For those on the verge of a flooring decision, Bob shared these words of advice. “My advice to any end user before they begin to shop would be to establish your budget for the project. We can help you come to a realistic budget so that you’re not spending valuable time and ending up confused.”

It also pays to do your homework. “Most important of all, avail yourself of the many social media search engines before you sign any contract,” Bob says. “I always advise that you Google consumer reviews first. Websites such as Angie’s List and Houzz are good places to start. And, don’t underestimate the power of word of mouth when it comes to selecting your

flooring supplier.”

That’s certainly smart advice. Feel free to contact them today for your free in-home measurement—Bob, JoAnne, their family and expert staff are looking forward to working with you.

Bethlehem Gallery of Floors

4437 Easton Ave, Bethlehem

484.357.1932

bethlehemgalleryoffloors.com