Better Together

Naturlich Yogurt and Artisanal Cheese

1052 Union Blvd, Allentown | 610.439.0100
naturlichyogurt.com

1. Organic Plain Yogurt $4.99
5. Cheddar $3.49

The Granola Factory

518 Long St, Bethlehem | 610.868.8100
thegranolafactory.com

2. Cherry Almond Quinoa Granola $17.99 for a 3-pack

BeanBath Cafe

2425 Plaza Ct, Bath | 484.287.2326
beanbathcafe.com

3. Alessi Paradise Birds Salt and Pepper Shakers $80

Tolino Vineyards in the Easton Public Market

325 Northampton St, Easton | 610.588.9463
tolinovineyards.com

4. Cabernet Franc $24.99

The London Shop

339 Northampton St, Easton | 610.258.0161
thelondonshopofeaston.com

6. Canali Paisley Tie $185

7. Red Pocket Square $55

8. Multi-color Pocket Square $45

Phoebe Floral Shop

2102 W Hamilton St, Allentown | 610.434.9587
phoebefloral.com

9. Custom Fresh Flower Arrangement $60

Wegmans

5000 Wegmans Dr, Bethlehem | 610.317.1300
wegmans.com

10. Sriracha Card $3.25

Easton Outdoor Company

230 Northampton St, Easton | 610.829.1000
eastonoutdoorcompany.com

11. Sheboygan Wigwam Socks $20
12. Salomon Women’s Winter Boots $150

