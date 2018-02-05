Better Together
Naturlich Yogurt and Artisanal Cheese
1052 Union Blvd, Allentown | 610.439.0100
naturlichyogurt.com
1. Organic Plain Yogurt $4.99
5. Cheddar $3.49
The Granola Factory
518 Long St, Bethlehem | 610.868.8100
thegranolafactory.com
2. Cherry Almond Quinoa Granola $17.99 for a 3-pack
BeanBath Cafe
2425 Plaza Ct, Bath | 484.287.2326
beanbathcafe.com
3. Alessi Paradise Birds Salt and Pepper Shakers $80
Tolino Vineyards in the Easton Public Market
325 Northampton St, Easton | 610.588.9463
tolinovineyards.com
4. Cabernet Franc $24.99
The London Shop
339 Northampton St, Easton | 610.258.0161
thelondonshopofeaston.com
6. Canali Paisley Tie $185
7. Red Pocket Square $55
8. Multi-color Pocket Square $45
Phoebe Floral Shop
2102 W Hamilton St, Allentown | 610.434.9587
phoebefloral.com
9. Custom Fresh Flower Arrangement $60
Wegmans
5000 Wegmans Dr, Bethlehem | 610.317.1300
wegmans.com
10. Sriracha Card $3.25
Easton Outdoor Company
230 Northampton St, Easton | 610.829.1000
eastonoutdoorcompany.com
11. Sheboygan Wigwam Socks $20
12. Salomon Women’s Winter Boots $150