4 Unexpected Things You Should Put in Your Birth Bag

If you’re an expectant mom, you’re probably doing everything you can to prepare for your little bundle of joy. But don’t forget to plan for yourself, too! One of the most effective ways to do this is by strategically packing your birth bag.

Here are 4 surprising items that can make your experience that much more calm and enjoyable.

Earplugs: These can drown out hospital noises, help you to focus on your labor and delivery, and help you sleep.

Spray Bottle: During labor, if you start to feel hot, you can spray some water on your face and neck to cool down.

Preggie Pops: These lollipops were created to ease morning sickness, but they’re also great to suck on during labor—especially if you aren’t able to eat anything else—to ease nausea and moisten the mouth. Buy them at threelollies.com.

Pen and Paper: Yes, you’ll have your phone. But sometimes it’s nice to go “old school” and actually document an experience on paper. You’ll appreciate the memento later.