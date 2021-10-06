Blooms in Hellertown

Food Bank Fundraising

Six generations have farmed one small hill just outside of Bethlehem. Ninety years ago C. Edward Werkheiser delivered milk, eggs, and chickens raised on that farm to the families of Hellertown. Today, his granddaughter, Shirline Bright Moser, grows dahlia flowers and uses the proceeds from sales to feed families in this same region through the Hellertown Area Ministerium (HAM) Food Bank.

Moser’s dahlias made their unlikely transformation into successful fundraisers in the early 1980s when, as a busy young mother, she did not have time to make the five cakes she’d promised to a bake sale. Instead, she substituted five dahlia bouquets that sold immediately.