If you love fashion, meet your match! BoutiqueToGo, located in West End Allentown, carries everything from the latest trends in women’s apparel to fabulous and unexpected accessories. They pride themselves in finding distinctive items, making them a great place to find your next favorite piece in your wardrobe or the perfect gift for a loved one. Their welcoming team is always ready to provide an individualized shopping experience according to your style and needs. With the changing of the weather, stop in this month to find chic and cozy seasonal items ranging from hats and scarves to sweaters and jackets. BoutiqueToGo always stocks their store with high quality brands such as Powder, Joseph Ribkoff, and Planet.

One brand that has been a customer favorite is Johnny Was, and BoutiqueToGo is the only retailer in the Lehigh Valley where you’ll find their products! Johnny Was, a California-based company, loves to create beautiful, authentic apparel and accessories that cross cultures and break the rules of fashion, all to help the buyer showcase their own personal style. And as with all brands carried by BoutiqueToGo, the quality can’t be beat. Stop in and shop the new collection today! Call or check their website for the most up-to-date hours.

boutiquetogo

522 N 19th St

Allentown

610.437.1663

boutiquetogo.com