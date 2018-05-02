Bread and Butter Pickles

The Bayou Southern Kitchen & Bar

INGREDIENTS

2 1/2 lbs. Kirby cucumbers, sliced into 1/4-inch rounds

1/2 white onion, sliced thinly

3 cups apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

1/4 cup salt

1/2 tsp. yellow mustard seeds

1/2 tsp. black peppercorns

1/8 cup sugar

1 T turmeric

DIRECTIONS

Place cucumbers and onions in a large bowl and toss with sugar and salt. Let mixture rest overnight. Transfer cucumber mix to a sealable half-gallon glass jar or divide among several smaller glass jars. Bring the apple cider vinegar, water, mustard seeds, black peppercorns and turmeric to a boil. Strain the hot liquid over the cucumber mixture and cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours before eating. The pickles will keep in the fridge for up to two weeks.

(Yields about 2 quarts)