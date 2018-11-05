Breakfast is Served!

Check out our favorite places to grab a fluffy short stack, inventive eggs benny, and a perfect cup of coffee.

The Flying Egg

New to the scene in 2017, this cozy-chic spot with white brick walls and modern lighting has quickly made its mark as one of the best all-day breakfast joints in town. Serving up everything from stick-to-your-ribs Steak & Eggs and a Three Meat Skillet to lighter fare like the Apple & Honey Ricotta Toast and the kale-heavy Cali Omelet, there’s something for all tastes and dietary preferences. Bonus: We love that they serve up locally sourced meat, dairy, and eggs from Breakaway Farms and Klein Farms.

Must Try: Even for non-vegans, the Vegan Skillet is not to be missed! Served in a cute miniature cast iron skillet, this surprisingly hearty breakfast features sweet potatoes, quinoa, roasted brussels sprouts, mushrooms, turmeric tofu—all drizzled with a deceptively authentic tasting garlic tofu “aioli.”

451 Main St, Bethlehem

theflyingeggbethlehem.com

Monday – Friday: 7am – 2pm

Saturday – Sunday: 8am – 3pm

Quadrant Book Mart & Coffee House

To describe this longstanding Easton gem as cozy is a vast understatement. With original dark hardwood floors, bookshelf-lined walls, and a fireplace, Quadrant’s vibe is simply magical—and the food’s just as good. With an assortment of breakfast sandwiches served on fresh bagels or bialys (a traditional polish roll), Eggs Benedict featuring biscuits instead of an English muffin, and pancakes twice the size of your face, you can’t go wrong.

Must Try: Not craving eggs, oatmeal, or pancakes? Try the PBN! This drool-worthy breakfast consists of peanut butter, banana, and Nutella between thick grilled slices of cinnamon raisin bread. It’s everything we didn’t know we needed.

20 N 3rd St, Easton

facebook.com/QuadrantBookMartCoffeeHouse

Tuesday – Saturday: 8am – 5pm

Sunday: 8am – 4pm

Griddle 145

A fresh and casual food philosophy leads the way at Griddle 145, where weekly specials like Pumpkin Pancakes with maple cream cheese topping and Sweet Potato and Chorizo Hash spruce up an already inventive—and accommodating—menu, including Gluten-Free Pancakes and vegan-friendly Coconut Banana French Toast. We love that they take their coffee seriously, too—the dark breakfast blend is roasted weekly in small batches by Lansdale-based Backyard Beans Coffee Company.

Must Try: Scallion Pancakes, inspired by co-owner Sherry Eisenhard’s Asian heritage, are a savory, flaky, pan-fried Asian staple—part flatbread, part pastry. Traditionally eaten plain or dipped into a sauce, Sherry’s mom would always serve them up with eggs instead, which is what inspired this award-winning breakfast.

1146 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall

griddle145.com

Tuesday – Sunday: 8am – 2pm

Jumbars

This eclectic bistro—known for its colorful Fiestaware plates and mugs—is a locavore’s paradise, featuring ingredients from nearby Scholl Orchards, The Seed Farm, and Padula’s Potatoes. If it’s something savory you crave, choose from a variety of omelets, breakfast sandwiches, and drool-worthy quiches. Got a sweet tooth? You can’t go wrong with the homemade Grilled Sticky Bun. And be sure to stock up on freshly made bread, muffins, and jams by the jar before you leave!

Must Try: Chilly autumn mornings call for the Savory Breakfast Strata—a bread-based casserole made with eggs, whole wheat bread, granny smith apples, and sage all topped with cheese, sausage gravy, and poached eggs.

1342 Chelsea Ave #1, Bethlehem

jumbars.com

Tuesday – Friday 8am – 2:30pm

Saturday – Sunday: 7:30am – 2pm

Diana’s Café

There’s nothing flashy about Diana’s Café, but it’s been an area favorite since 1998—which says more than any trendy decor ever could. In addition to tried and true favorites, owner and self-taught chef, Diana, likes to whip up unique creations like the Bacon Orange Marmalade Omelet. Oh, and for you PA Dutch enthusiasts, you’ll be happy to know that scrapple is proudly served here. Bonus: The coffee is incredible! That’s because this cafe operates a micro-roastery on site under the name Red Door Coffee Roasters—and yes, you can buy bags to go.

Must Try: While I’m partial to the Short Stack of French Toast made with cinnamon raisin bread, another favorite that everyone raves about on Yelp is the Corned Beef Hash, which is house-made and served with two eggs.

4907 PA-309, Center Valley

dianascafe.com

Monday – Friday: 7am – 3pm

Saturday: 7am – 2pm

The People’s Kitchen

With its unassuming exterior, it’s easy to miss this hidden gem at the corner of Linden and North Streets. But once inside, you’ll be glad you’re here. Putting an inventive, dare-we-say hipster, twist on breakfast classics, you’ll find tasty options like the Buckwheat Pancakes, Croissant French Toast, and BBQ Shrimp & Grits Crepes.

Must Try: The Breakfast Mac & Cheese is a thing of beauty. Featuring macaroni, hickory smoked bacon, maple sausage, a potato bottom, and an optional egg all loaded into a mini cast iron skillet, it’s one of those ridiculous meals we would have dreamt up as a kid.

639 Linden St, Bethlehem

pkonlinden.com

Monday – Friday: 6am – 3pm

Saturday: 7am – 2pm

Sunday: 8am – 2pm

Diner 248

The breakfast game at this casual family-friendly diner with plenty of cozy booths, tables, and bar seating is strong. Not only can you choose from a wide array of breakfast cocktails like Mango Mimosas and Bloody Marys, but they have a whopping six types of eggs benedict on the menu. Sweet options abound as well, with all the pancake and French toast variations you’d ever crave.

Must Try: If it’s something sweet you’re after, opt for the Neopolitan French Toast, layered with Nutella, bananas, and strawberries and topped with whipped cream. (Go big or go home, right?)

3701 Easton Nazareth Hwy, Easton

diner248.com

Sunday – Thursday: 6am – 10pm

Friday – Saturday: 6am – 11pm

Hometown Breakfast, Bar & Grille

The big red booths at Hometown are just begging you to settle in and order up way more than you should reasonably consume. And with breakfast entrées like The Lumberjack and The Belly Buster, you’ll have no problem doing just that. They’ve got all the sweet and savory classics—plus a full bar!—making it the perfect spot for a boozy brunch.

Must Try: Love a good eggs benny? The Carnita Eggs Benedict, featuring slow roasted pulled pork, poached eggs, and avocado, all doused in a delectable chipotle hollandaise sauce, is one of those unforgettable flavor combos you’ll be talking about for days.

8732 Hamilton Blvd, Breinigsville

hometownbbg.com

Sunday – Thursday: 6am – 10pm

Friday – Saturday: 6am – 11pm