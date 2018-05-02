Bucket List: 5 Fun Things to Do With Everyone in Your Family This Summer

Most of us have packed schedules, so a week-long getaway to a vacation spot hours away is unrealistic. But you don’t have to sit at home either. Instead, consider grabbing your family and day-tripping to one of the Lehigh Valley’s many adventure- and culture-filled destinations. There’s something for absolutely everyone. Who said a staycation had to be boring?

For the Water Lovers:



Dutch Springs

Bethlehem

Starting May 26th, you can splash the day away at this giant lake-top water playground, featuring crazy inflatable attractions like the Aqua Jump. The 50-acre lake is also perfect for swimming or cruising around on rented kayaks and paddle boards. You can even take a close-up look at fish and sunken attractions, like a Sikorsky H-37 helicopter, during a snorkeling tour. dutchsprings.com

For the Science Nerds:

DaVinci Science Center

Allentown

School may be out, but you can still keep your brain engaged with a visit to the DaVinci Science Center. Over a dozen interactive exhibits mix scientific principles with just plain fun. One of our favorites: Tunnel Vision. Crawl through the twists and turns of this pitch black 72-foot-long tunnel, relying on your other senses to find the exit! davincisciencecenter.org

For the Adrenaline Junkies:

Camelback Mountain Adventures

Tannersville

There’s no snow on Camelback Mountain, but that doesn’t mean there’s no fun! Soaring zip lines can hit 60 MPH as you rocket from Camelback’s peak to its base. Want something closer to the ground? Then try the Appalachian Express Mountain Coaster. Its 4,500-foot steel track snakes through the trees and trails. camelbackmountainadventures.com

For the Music Lovers:

ArtsQuest

Bethlehem

Everyone knows that ArtsQuest runs Musikfest in August. But they also offer free music, dance performances, popular films, and stand-up comics all summer long at SteelStacks—so you have plenty of opportunities to get your culture and entertainment fix. In fact, Levitt Pavilion sponsors 50 free family-friendly concerts throughout the season! artsquest.org

For the Car Lovers:

Das Awkscht Fescht

Macungie

Now in its 55th year, this festival

will feature 42 acres of antique and classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles from August 3-5. But the Fescht is way more than just wheeled vehicles. Enjoy a toy show, a barbecue cook-off, arts and crafts, a flea market, live music, and fireworks. Kid-centric activities include jugglers, magicians, and a moon bounce. awkscht.com