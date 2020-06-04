For nearly a century, Cantelmi’s Hardware, a family-owned business for four generations, has been committed to providing quality products and unparalleled service to their customers and to the community. And it’s an especially great place to find gifts for dad this Father’s Day!

If dad is catching up on projects around the house this summer, help him get it done with some upgraded tools. A sturdy new carrying case will also make life easier. For the outdoor loving dad, make his next camping trip even better with new gear. The experienced staff, from do-it-yourselfers to professional contractors, are experts in providing individualized service and will be happy to help you find the perfect gift.

Growth and the family’s long-standing reputation have kept Cantelmi’s Hardware in business so long in the era of big-box hardware stores. Be sure to stop in next time you’re in need of tools for your indoor and outdoor projects, paint, lawn and garden items, and more. Cantelmi’s is currently open for all normal business hours.

CANTELMI’S HARDWARE

521-529 E 4th St

Bethlehem

610.866.0532

cantelmihardware.com