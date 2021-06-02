The original Casa Toro, opened in 2006, was acquired by the Diaz-Albertini family in 2012. Their Cuban heritage—rich in culinary traditions—inspired a bi-cultural menu, with scratch cooking distinguishing both cuisines. A Mojito Lounge is featured at this and a sister locale added in 2017.

A strong focus remains on in-house dining, with extra table space supplied by the currently repurposed Mojito Bay Lounge. Recognizing the need to satisfy the spectrum of personally comforting tastes people crave, Executive Chef Dean Albertini recently enhanced the already expansive bi-cultural menu, and Happy Hour drink specials are offered throughout the dining areas.

Mahi Mahi Chipotle Tacos is one popular dish that transitioned from special to menu standard. Creamy red cabbage slaw sparked with the zest and smokiness of chipotle peppers—spooned into hard or soft corn or flour tortillas—gets topped with mild, firm fish that’s beautifully grilled, then garnished with tangy queso fresco cheese and fresh cilantro. Fresh lime wedges deliver bright acidity to the taste. On the side, the plate features refried black beans and a mound of scratch-made Spanish-style rice, infused with chicken-stock simmered plum tomatoes, onions, and garlic, joined by corn and peas. Pair with a House Margarita prepared with Jose Cuervo tequila and a house-made lime mix—or indulge in an upgraded version, such as the top-of-the-line Gran Platinum Margarita crafted with Gran Platinum Patron Tequila, Patron Citronge liqueur, and a Grand Marnier floater. Cerveza fans may choose from diverse Mexican draft beers.

Caramel Apple Sangria

INGREDIENTS

1 750-ml bottle pinot grigio

1 cup Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Vodka

8 cups apple cider

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 pinch ground nutmeg

Cinnamon sugar for rimming glasses

Orange chunks, optional garnish

DIRECTIONS

Put wine, vodka, cider, cinnamon, and nutmeg into a large pitcher and stir well to combine. Refrigerate until well chilled. To serve, pour over ice in your choice of glassware, rimmed with cinnamon sugar. (Or skip the ice, to your taste.) Garnish with an orange chunk on a pick as desired. Enjoy!

Serves 1

CASA TORO

7001 Pennsylvania RT 309

Coopersburg

610.282.8888

4969 Swamp Rd

Doylestown

215.794.9400

casatoromexgrill.com