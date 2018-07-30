With soaring summer temps, it seems crazy to consume anything hot. So many of us turn to iced coffee to stay cool and provide that much needed morning buzz. But not all iced coffee is created equal. Cold brew coffee not only tends to have a superior taste, it may even be a bit healthier. For one, it’s less acidic than regular brewed coffee, which means it’s easier on the stomach. Less acid also means cold brew tastes way smoother, so there’s less of a need to load it with cream and sugar. But which cold brew reigns supreme? You could always make your own,* but if convenience is key, check out our review of four popular regional and national brews.

La Colombe Pure Black Cold Brew

Because it’s steeped in steel wine tanks, free from oxygen, this cold brew has a smooth, round flavor from start to finish, with a subtle natural sweetness. Each can contains the caffeine equivalent of two cups of coffee. Overall, it’s a close second to Backyard Beans.

Chameleon Espresso Cold Brew

The screw cap is a convenience if you’re not going to finish your cold brew in one sitting; but in general, this brew falls a bit flat compared to the canned options. It has a strong, almost smoky flavor that’s still quite drinkable, but it’s certainly more acidic than others.

Backyard Beans Punch in the Face

After steeping for 12 to 24 hours, this dark roast cold brew is infused with nitrogen and then canned. The result is a smooth, creamy, velvet-like texture and almost chocolatey taste, which is why it’s our top pick! Consider grabbing a can of this local brew at the Emmaus Farmer’s Market.

Stumptown Original Cold Brew

In a pinch, we’d certainly drink this. But compared to the other brews, it’s significantly more acidic and bitter. It’s great with a splash of milk, but with a truly high quality cold brew, that shouldn’t be necessary.

*To make Your own cold brew concentrate: Stir 1/3 cup ground coffee and 1 1/2 cups cold water in a large mason jar. Cover the jar and allow to sit at room temperature for at least 12 hours. Strain through a coffee filter or mesh sieve (twice). When you’re ready to drink: Mix equal parts coffee concentrate and water in a tall glass with ice.