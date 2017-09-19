Congratulations to the Coloring Contest Winners!
With more than 400 unique entries, selecting the winners of the 2017 Lehigh Valley Marketplace coloring contest wasn’t easy.
We split the entries into five age groups (ages 1-6, 7-11, 12-21, 22-49, and 50+) and evaluated them for creativity, originality, style, skill, and color.
Without further ado, the winners who received a family 4-pack of tickets to the Lehigh Valley Zoo and an up-close giraffe feeding experience are…
McKenna Miner, age 5
Mallory Farnand, Age 10Airin Schreiber, age 18Colin Forrestall, Age 26
Kay Hastings, Age 82