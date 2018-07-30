Cool For School
Lehigh Valley Mall | 250 Lehigh Valley Mall | Whitehall | 610.264.5511 | www.simon.com/mall/lehigh-valley-mall
Vera Bradley
1. Vera Bradley Lighten Up Collection | Dream Diamonds Grand Backpack
Disney Store
2. Incredibles Back Pack
3. Incredibles Lunch Tote
vans
4. “Off the Wall” Lunch Sack
5. Womens/Girls Desert Sage/True White Sneaker
Journeys
6. Unisex Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Low Top in Lemon
7. Adidas Mini Back Pack
Villa “Join the Movement”
8. Mens/Boys Puma Sneaker Roma Mexico Green
9. Lacoste “Small Croc” Strapback Cap
American Eagle Outfitters
10. Womens/Girls High-Rise Jegging
11. Womens/Girls Super Soft Jegging
The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley | 3301 Center Valley Pkwy | Center Valley | 610.798.4400 | www.thepromenadeshopsatsauconvalley.com
Old Navy
12. Nintendo Super Mario Lunch Bag
13. Girls Uniform Polo in White
14. Girls Uniform Short in Beige
Justice
15. Quilted Cat “Initial” Backpack
16. Quilted Cat Sleeved Water Bottle
17. Quilted Cat Pencil Case
New Balance Saucon Valley
18. 574 Men’s Outdoor Escape Sneaker