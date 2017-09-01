Hot Ticket

Deck Out Your Desk

Written by Photography by Ryan Hulvat
Deck Out Your Desk

 

Domaci
523 Main St, Bethlehem
610.419.4111
domacihome.com

1. Achiever Vintage Typewriter $75

2. Jamison Two-Tier Stand $47.50

3. Metal Magazine File $30

4. Christopher Desk $823.75

5. Blue Industrial Gooseneck Lamp $75

6. Hash Tag Decor $42.50

7. Greetings from Bethlehem Pennant $24

8. Cement Business Card Holder $5

9. Tesla Table Lamps $115 and $122.50

10. Chicago Modern Industrial Bookcase $250

Token 249
249 Northampton St, Easton
610.730.2372
facebook.com/token249

11. Row House 14 #2 Pencils $6 for a set of 3

12. Wild Hart Paper Cards $4.95 each

13. Nightingale Projects Screenprinted Clipboard $26

Mercantile Home
140 Northampton St, Easton
610.258.4046
mercantile-home.myshopify.com

14. Cord Keeper $10

15. Notepad $12

16. Leather Handled Chic Tote $48

17. Nasir Henderson Ceramics Pencil Holder $25

18. Ceramics Slab Constructed Holders $28 and $45

Follow @LehighValleyMarketplace on Instagram