Deck Out Your Desk
Domaci
523 Main St, Bethlehem
610.419.4111
domacihome.com
1. Achiever Vintage Typewriter $75
2. Jamison Two-Tier Stand $47.50
3. Metal Magazine File $30
4. Christopher Desk $823.75
5. Blue Industrial Gooseneck Lamp $75
6. Hash Tag Decor $42.50
7. Greetings from Bethlehem Pennant $24
8. Cement Business Card Holder $5
9. Tesla Table Lamps $115 and $122.50
10. Chicago Modern Industrial Bookcase $250
Token 249
249 Northampton St, Easton
610.730.2372
facebook.com/token249
11. Row House 14 #2 Pencils $6 for a set of 3
12. Wild Hart Paper Cards $4.95 each
13. Nightingale Projects Screenprinted Clipboard $26
Mercantile Home
140 Northampton St, Easton
610.258.4046
mercantile-home.myshopify.com
14. Cord Keeper $10
15. Notepad $12
16. Leather Handled Chic Tote $48
17. Nasir Henderson Ceramics Pencil Holder $25
18. Ceramics Slab Constructed Holders $28 and $45