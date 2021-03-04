Diana’s family-owned scratch kitchen is famously known for their diverse all-day breakfast menu made with fresh ingredients. An on-site bakery takes orders for signature cakes, pies, blueberry muffins, and more, and the adjacent Red Door Coffee Roaster provides in-house brews as well as varied 12-ounce bags to take home. Diana’s Catering can provide breakfast, lunch, or dinner for nearly any size group, given a minimum lead of three days.

On the personal dining front, lunches encompass house-specialty soups like Crab Bisque, sandwiches, burgers, salads, and entrées. Baked jumbo shrimp stuffed with hand-made crab filling, served with rice pilaf and asparagus in lemon-butter sauce, may appear as a feature or join the evolving list of Family Meals To-Go for 2 or 4—check their website for add-on options and delivery details—or other periodic innovations such as Sail Away meals or Sunset Dinners. Diana always has something new and exciting for her customers to try!

Sour Cream Apple Pie

INGREDIENTS

2 cups sliced yellow apples

9-inch pie shell

1 cup sour cream

2/3 cup sugar

2 T flour

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 egg

1/2 tsp. salt

CRUMB TOPPING (mix and reserve):

1/3 cup brown sugar

4 T melted butter

2/3 cup flour

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

DIRECTIONS

Place sliced apples in bottom of pie shell. Mix sour cream, flour, vanilla, egg, and salt and pour over apples. Place in oven preheated to 400°F and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and top with crumbs. Return to oven and bake for 25 minutes longer. Cool to room temperature before cutting. Cover and refrigerate leftovers.

Serves 8

DIANA’S CAFE

4907 Route 309

Center Valley

610.797.2525

Dianascafe.com