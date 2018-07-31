Your End of Summer Bucket List
25 things you need to do, see, and eat before school’s back in session
It happens to the best of us. Come August, you realize that summer’s quickly slipping away and you haven’t taken advantage of all the amazing activities the Lehigh Valley has to offer. But we’re here to help. Whether you’re into ‘Festing or feeding giraffes, doing yoga on the farm or shopping at the farmer’s market, here’s how to make the most of this wonderful, yet fleeting season.
Go check out a local ice creamery.
Crystal Spring Farms in Schnecksville raises their cows on grass and uses their farm-fresh milk to make some of the freshest, tastiest ice cream on the planet. You have to try their mint chocolate chip!
Make date night old-school with a trip to Becky’s Drive In.
This USA TODAY and New York Times-featured drive-in theater in Walnutport has two double-feature screens, out-of-this-world chili dogs, and a family-friendly atmosphere.
Cool off in a cave at Lost River Caverns.
Peep the stalagmites, fluorescent minerals, and crystal formations (awe-inspiring at any age) and marvel at the truly “lost” river— whose waters mysteriously originate from an unknown source.
See a (free) concert with a view.
Levitt Pavilion at SteelStacks is a nonprofit community organization that presents 50 free, outdoor, family-friendly concerts each summer. You’ll get lost in the music as you stare up at the illuminated SteelStacks.
Have dinner on the Lehigh Canal.
Held every other Friday, each 2.5-hour BYOB dinner cruise focuses on a different theme of canal history with coordinating dinner and music. Bonus: You’ll get to ride on the state’s only functioning mule-drawn canal boat!
Try a different type of ‘fest
Das Awkscht Fescht at Macungie Memorial Park. With more than 2,500 cars, it’s one of the country's largest antique and classic car shows held each summer.
Go scuba diving at Dutch Springs
The crystal clear 50-acre lake features views of a variety of fish and a veritable platoon of sunken planes, trolleys, boats, a crane, and one 85-foot helicopter totally suspended about 50-feet down.
Grab fish and chips at Mueller's General Store
Mueller's General Store is in Easton overlooking the gorgeous Delaware River! Did you know you can even dock your boat or tube there while you eat lunch?
Laugh your way through Musikfest.
While you may go for the food, the music, and more food, check out the Lehigh Valley with Love Comedy Platz this year. More than 200 stand up comics from up and down the East Coast auditioned to be one of just 30 to perform over six free shows!
Indulge your need for speed
At The Velodrome in Breinigsville. For 42 summers, the Lehigh Valley has hosted the greatest local and international cyclists in the world in weekly races and even the World Series of Bicycling.
Take a guided horseback ride through Jacobsburg State Park
You may have hiked these gorgeous woods before, but seeing them on horseback is a whole new (and less tiring!) experience.
Take yourself out to the ball game
Head to Coca-Cola Park to see the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in action while you snack on massive boss dogs, bacon on a stick, and Aw Shucks corn on the cob!
Get to all seven bridges on the Lehigh Valley Covered Bridge Tour
Whether you break it up or go for the 50-mile tour in one fell swoop, there are plenty of places to fish, picnic, and enjoy the truly unique history of the valley along the way.
Indulge in an Instagram-worthy dessert
YoFresh Yogurt Café in Allentown now offers YoRolls, your favorite flavors of frozen yogurt spread thin and rolled up (almost) too beautifully to eat.
Turn a random summer Tuesday into an adventure
Try Pool Wildlife Sanctuary’s Tubing Tuesdays. You’ll glide over fish and wave hello to the ducks as you leisurely float down the Little Lehigh Creek.
Step back in time during the Steelworkers’ Archives Walking Tours at SteelStacks
Held every Saturday and Sunday through October, you’ll get an intimate look at what life was like working at the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. from tour guides who worked at the plant for decades.
Wander around the Easton Farmer’s Market
Enjoy a historic farm-to-table experience. But instead of beelining it to your favorite vendor, grab a fresh-squeezed juice from Terra Café and stop at as many tables as you can.
Try a happy hour fit for a husky
McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub in Bethlehem opens their patio to pups on Mondays. You’ll enjoy $5 pints all day while they snack on beef bowls and meet other “good doggos,” as the Irish say.
See some really good theater.
Each summer, the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival (running through August 5) brings the work of award-winning actors, directors, and designers from around the country to the Lehigh Valley in world-class productions like Ragtime and Alice in Wonderland.
Feed the giraffes at the Lehigh Valley Zoo
Tatu and Murphy, the LV Zoo’s two Masai giraffes, are excited to meet their public twice a day, every day for feedings and—if you’re lucky—a good lick!
Bike the D&L trail
The Lehigh Valley is home to 48 miles of this historic, 165-mile transportation route. With each pedal, you’ll be imagining life at the beginning of the industrial revolution as you take in some of the most spectacular natural views in the area.
Soothe the Sunday scaries with Jazz Sundays
Enjoy slushies, beer, tapas, and—of course—Vynecrest wine while you soak in one of those perfect summer moments at Vynecrest Vineyards & Winery in Breinigsville.
Swing out of summer at the Blue Mountain Resort Summit Aerial Park ropes course
Get an adrenaline rush on 46 rope elements with four levels of difficulty. At over 1300 feet, you’ve never seen the valley like this.
Dabble in amateur bird watching on Hawk Mountain
Each lookout point on one of the best local hikes is an opportunity to spot the mountain’s signature raptors soaring through the summer sky.
Sip on locally-crafted cocktails al fresco
The handcrafted cocktails of Eight Oaks Tasting Room in New Tripoli pair perfectly with a summer evening. Even better: schedule a tour beforehand.