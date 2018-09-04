6 Fall Festivals You Can’t Miss
Mark your calendars because the Lehigh Valley knows how to have fun! Whether you’re in need of a few adult beverages with some pals or wholesome family fun with your little ones, you can find it right here. Embrace the culture and cuisine of the Valley amid a diverse series of festivals this fall as you make memories with family and friends.
23rd Annual Chile Pepper Festival
Test your tolerance for spice at the jalapeño-pepper eating contest and check out other attractions, including the salsa contest, pepper field excursion, tasty food, craft vendors, live music, and more than 100 varieties of chili peppers!
The Details:
September 7 – 8, 2018
9 a.m. – 6 p.m., rain or shine
William Delong Park
233 Bowers Rd, Mertztown
Donation
pepperfestival.com/welcome.html
Riverside Festival of the Arts
Take in a healthy helping of culture—art, performance, live music, theater, crafts, food trucks, and competitions, to name a few. And be sure to participate in the free workshops and demos.
The Details:
September 15 – 16, 2018
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Riverside and Scott Parks
Larry Holmes Dr., Easton
Free
eastonriversidefest.org
Allentown Beer Fest
What could be more satisfying than over 100 beer samples from 50 vendors? Delicious food and live music round out the afternoon for a truly relaxing and satisfying experience.
The Details:
September 22, 2018
1 – 5 p.m.
PPL Center
701 Hamilton Street, Allentown
$34
downtownallentown.com/events/allentown-beer-festival
Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival Take in six stages of entertainment, including the U.S. National Highland Games Championship, the Showing of the Tartan Parade, border collie exhibition, a pipe band competition, haggis competition, fiddle competition, cultural children’s activity area, and dancing.
The Details:
September 28 – 30, 2018
Friday 4 – 11 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
305 Conestoga St., Bethlehem
Free
celticfest.org
Oktoberfest
Celebrate German culture with a Pennsylvania twist as you sip tastings in the Yuengling Biergartens, watch the Great Lakes Timber Show’s lumberjacks in action, and root for adorable racing dachshunds. And don’t miss the Yuengling Oktoberfest 5k Run/Walk.
The Details:
October 5 – 7, 2018 and October 12 – 14, 2018
101 Founders Way, Bethlehem
Free
steelstacks.org/festivals/oktoberfest/
Bacon Fest
Enjoy more than a dozen music acts, 150+ vendors, a pig roast, pig racing, hog calling, children’s events, and of course, bacon. Proceeds benefit several Easton-area charities.
The Details:
November 3 – 4, 2018
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., rain or shine
Historic downtown Easton
Donation
pabaconfest.com