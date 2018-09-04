6 Fall Festivals You Can’t Miss

Mark your calendars because the Lehigh Valley knows how to have fun! Whether you’re in need of a few adult beverages with some pals or wholesome family fun with your little ones, you can find it right here. Embrace the culture and cuisine of the Valley amid a diverse series of festivals this fall as you make memories with family and friends.

23rd Annual Chile Pepper Festival

Test your tolerance for spice at the jalapeño-pepper eating contest and check out other attractions, including the salsa contest, pepper field excursion, tasty food, craft vendors, live music, and more than 100 varieties of chili peppers!

The Details:

September 7 – 8, 2018

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., rain or shine

William Delong Park

233 Bowers Rd, Mertztown

Donation

pepperfestival.com/welcome.html

Riverside Festival of the Arts

Take in a healthy helping of culture—art, performance, live music, theater, crafts, food trucks, and competitions, to name a few. And be sure to participate in the free workshops and demos.

The Details:

September 15 – 16, 2018

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Riverside and Scott Parks

Larry Holmes Dr., Easton

Free

eastonriversidefest.org

Allentown Beer Fest

What could be more satisfying than over 100 beer samples from 50 vendors? Delicious food and live music round out the afternoon for a truly relaxing and satisfying experience.

The Details:

September 22, 2018

1 – 5 p.m.

PPL Center

701 Hamilton Street, Allentown

$34

downtownallentown.com/events/allentown-beer-festival

Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival Take in six stages of entertainment, including the U.S. National Highland Games Championship, the Showing of the Tartan Parade, border collie exhibition, a pipe band competition, haggis competition, fiddle competition, cultural children’s activity area, and dancing.

The Details:

September 28 – 30, 2018

Friday 4 – 11 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

305 Conestoga St., Bethlehem

Free

celticfest.org

Oktoberfest

Celebrate German culture with a Pennsylvania twist as you sip tastings in the Yuengling Biergartens, watch the Great Lakes Timber Show’s lumberjacks in action, and root for adorable racing dachshunds. And don’t miss the Yuengling Oktoberfest 5k Run/Walk.

The Details:

October 5 – 7, 2018 and October 12 – 14, 2018

101 Founders Way, Bethlehem

Free

steelstacks.org/festivals/oktoberfest/

Bacon Fest

Enjoy more than a dozen music acts, 150+ vendors, a pig roast, pig racing, hog calling, children’s events, and of course, bacon. Proceeds benefit several Easton-area charities.

The Details:

November 3 – 4, 2018

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., rain or shine

Historic downtown Easton

Donation

pabaconfest.com