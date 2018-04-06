Foundation Tavern
This revamped retreat on the lower level of Shepherd Hills Golf Club scores with both sports fans and families.
WE LOVE
A table filled with assorted apps makes group grazing fun, but you might not feel inclined to share the luscious Poke Tuna. Claim a plate of these freshly crisped wonton chips piled with tender Ahi tuna chunks and a crunchy spiced slaw—then drizzled in a tangy, Asian-inspired sauce—all for yourself. Consider it “me time” for your mouth.
CHEERS
The full-service bar puts a playful twist on tradition with such libations as a Pear & Cucumber Mojito; a concise, food-friendly list offers wine by the glass or bottle. Eight rotating taps keep the beer selection interesting, plus 64-ounce growlers let you take home a favorite brew.
WHAT'S THE VIBE LIKE?
Extensive renovations last summer transformed the former Krocks Pub into a contemporary space with an industrial—yet earthy—edge, and added a new entrance from the lobby. An opened wall separating the bar and lounge (featuring plenty of screens) from the family-friendly dining room creates a more spacious feel.
Q&A WITH MICHELLE KONISH
Your slogan is “Not your typical bar and grill.” How so?
General Manager Michelle Konish points to the breadth of the menu, which encompasses classic and inventive takes on pub fare while also offering protein-driven entrees for relaxed dinners.
What distinguishes Foundation Tavern’s food?
In this “scratch” kitchen, Executive Chef Kim Marshall strives to put homey comfort on every plate. Even the potato chips are made in-house, along with an array of tasty sauces—and a signature dry rub—for wings. Catch a deal on these plump, juicy nibbles, which are always prepared with fresh wings, each Monday.
CRAB CAKES RECIPE
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2/3 cup liquid eggs or 3 large eggs, beaten
- 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 tsp. Sriracha sauce
- 1/2 tsp. hot sauce
- 1 oz. yellow mustard
- 2 pinches Old Bay Seasoning
- 1 T dry parsley
- 2 oz. lemon juice
- 1 lb. can super lump crabmeat
- 1 oz. cooked, chopped lobster meat
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2/3 cup panko breadcrumbs + more as needed
DIRECTIONS
In a large bowl, stir together mayonnaise, eggs, Worcestershire, Sriracha, hot sauce, mustard, Old Bay, parsley, and lemon juice until mixed thoroughly. Place crab and lobster in a separate large mixing bowl. Add 1/2 cup wet mix and 2/3 cup panko to crab, folding together gently. (Note: Do not add the crab to the wet mix; always add wet mix to the crab.) Gradually fold in remaining wet mix until the ingredients hold together. If mixture is too wet, add more panko.
Use an 8-ounce scoop to form two large crab cakes. Place them on a lightly greased baking pan and broil on a lower rack on in the oven for 12 minutes or until golden brown.
Yields 2 jumbo crab cakes
SHORT RIBS RECIPE
INGREDIENTS
- 3 1/2 pounds boneless short ribs
- Flour for dusting
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
- 1 T vegetable oil
- 3 strips bacon, diced
- 3 white onions, diced
- 3 sprigs thyme
- 3 sprigs rosemary
- 2 cups celery, chopped
- 2 cups carrots, chopped
- 1 quart water
- 1 cup beef stock
- 1 cup honey barbecue sauce, homemade or store-bought
- Mashed Yukon gold potatoes for serving
DIRECTIONS
Dust short ribs in flour, season with salt and pepper, and sear all sides of meat in a lightly greased pan. In a separate pan, gently sauté garlic in oil for a minute, then add bacon, and onions. When onions and bacon are nicely caramelized, transfer the short ribs to a large baking pan or casserole dish, top with onion-bacon mixture and add thyme, rosemary, celery and carrots to pan. In a separate pot, bring water, beef stock, and honey barbecue sauce to a boil and simmer for five minutes. Pour the liquid mixture into short rib pan, cover, and braise in a 250°F oven for 4 hours, checking periodically. Serve short ribs and sauce spooned over freshly mashed Yukon gold potatoes.
Yields 2 generous servings
Foundation Tavern
1160 S. Krocks Road, Wescosville
(Lower Macungie Township)
610.391.0648
foundationtavern.com