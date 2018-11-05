Hot Ticket

Gift Guide

Written by
Gift Guide

Assembly 88

544 HAMILTON ST  |  ALLENTOWN  |  610.433.7625  |  assembly88.com

  • A. J & M 1850 boot – $198
  • B. Saucony original shadow gray – $70
  • C. Allen Edmonds cap toe oxford – $375
  • D. Patagonia Fitz Roy Bear Trucker hat – $29
  • E. Filson Field Duffle (small) spruce – $150
  • F. Chicago Candle Co. soy wax candles – $28
  • G. Peter Millar tattersall woven – $135
  • H. Barbour Lowerdale quilted vest – $179

BoutiqueToGo

522 N 19th St  |  Allentown  |  610.437.1663  |  boutiquetogo.com

  • A.  Aldomartins gray and burgundy floral intarsia long sleeve sweater – $230
  • B.  Missoni Chevron wool and cashmere cape – $590
  • C.  Liviana Conti burgundy jacket with belt – $535
  • D.  Rebecca Minkoff clutch with rose gold studs – $140
  • E.  Joseph Ribkoff Bordeaux and black embossed pebble silk jacket – $275

Sweet Pea Children’s Shop

3301 Bath Pk  |  Bethlehem | 610.866.2505  |  sweetpeachildren.com

  • A.  Joules navy Rudolph sweater – $48
  • B.  Mayoral Red Velvet Bow Shoes – $20
  • C.  Heart Me Jewelry Holiday Bracelets – $8 each
  • D.  Mud Pie reindeer purse – $16
  • E.  Mud Pie deer bow knitted hat – $14

Nordstrom Rack

750 N Krocks Rd Ste 303  |  Allentown  |  610.628.6001  |  nordstromrack.com

  • A.  Melrose and Market red scarf – $25
  • B.  Ugg wired classic sheepskin earmuff – $35
  • C.  Abound Red Rumba Leopard sweater – $32
  • D.  Mini speech bubble LED Lightbox – $10
  • E.  Converse Chuck Taylor All Star low top white shoreline slip-on shoes – $45
Tags:

Related Posts

Follow @LehighValleyMarketplace on Instagram