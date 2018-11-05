Gift Guide
Assembly 88
544 HAMILTON ST | ALLENTOWN | 610.433.7625 | assembly88.com
- A. J & M 1850 boot – $198
- B. Saucony original shadow gray – $70
- C. Allen Edmonds cap toe oxford – $375
- D. Patagonia Fitz Roy Bear Trucker hat – $29
- E. Filson Field Duffle (small) spruce – $150
- F. Chicago Candle Co. soy wax candles – $28
- G. Peter Millar tattersall woven – $135
- H. Barbour Lowerdale quilted vest – $179
BoutiqueToGo
522 N 19th St | Allentown | 610.437.1663 | boutiquetogo.com
- A. Aldomartins gray and burgundy floral intarsia long sleeve sweater – $230
- B. Missoni Chevron wool and cashmere cape – $590
- C. Liviana Conti burgundy jacket with belt – $535
- D. Rebecca Minkoff clutch with rose gold studs – $140
- E. Joseph Ribkoff Bordeaux and black embossed pebble silk jacket – $275
Sweet Pea Children’s Shop
3301 Bath Pk | Bethlehem | 610.866.2505 | sweetpeachildren.com
- A. Joules navy Rudolph sweater – $48
- B. Mayoral Red Velvet Bow Shoes – $20
- C. Heart Me Jewelry Holiday Bracelets – $8 each
- D. Mud Pie reindeer purse – $16
- E. Mud Pie deer bow knitted hat – $14
Nordstrom Rack
750 N Krocks Rd Ste 303 | Allentown | 610.628.6001 | nordstromrack.com
- A. Melrose and Market red scarf – $25
- B. Ugg wired classic sheepskin earmuff – $35
- C. Abound Red Rumba Leopard sweater – $32
- D. Mini speech bubble LED Lightbox – $10
- E. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star low top white shoreline slip-on shoes – $45