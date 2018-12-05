Giftable Experiences Around the LV

So often the approaching holidays ignite a spark that sends consumers everywhere into an almost robotic spending spree. All of the shiny new gadgets, sparkly jewelry, flashing toys, and warm, woolen clothes beckon with lofty promises, and often, equally lofty price tags. With cabinets, closets, and toy boxes in most homes already brimming with, well, more than enough stuff, it’s a tough gig bringing even more material things into the home. Beyond that, somewhere in the swirl of brightly wrapped packages and holiday cards, we may have missed the memo on the more important ideals—spending time together with those we love, making memories, and giving thanks for those special bonds we share all year long.

This year consider pushing back on the materialistic urgency of shopping for gifts and instead return to the humble act of giving with a nod to the true holiday spirit. Here are 10 gifts of experience to consider giving for the holidays.

Baking & Decorating Classes

bevscakeandcandyinc.com/classes

Satisfy your sweetest friend’s sweet tooth with the insider’s scoop on the delicious craft of candy and chocolate making, cake and cupcake decorating, the basics of fondant, and more at Bev’s Cake & Candy Supplies, Inc. in Whitehall. This experiential gift keeps on giving as the techniques shared become a part of your recipient’s own baking prowess. Bev’s continually adds new classes to the calendar and also offers to customize the perfect class for individual groups.

Cooking Classes

eastonpublicmarket.com/kitchen

For many families, mealtime and the experience of food become a lasting tradition. Tie it all together with a meaningful gift of cooking classes for kids or adults at the Easton Public Market. Featuring top of the line cooking equipment, the EPM Kitchen hosts weekly classes, private and public culinary events, and has even been featured in celebrity cooking demonstrations. Instill the values of healthy, homemade food and time bonding together

while preparing a meal with an unforgettable cooking class experience.

Glassblowing Experience

bananafactory.org/about/our-studios/artsquest-glass-studio

Help your loved one get their creative juices flowing with a glassblowing or hot glass experience. The ArtsQuest Glass Studio at the Banana Factory in Bethlehem employs brilliant artisans who offer numerous creative glasswork classes and workshops at a variety of different price points. Participants as young as six years of age can join in the fun of making a personalized keepsake to last a lifetime. The thrilling nature of the experience may spark an interest in picking up a new hobby or returning to the craft again in the future, making this a truly special gift to give.

Make Your Own Nail Polish

taylormadepolish.com

Treat your favorite femmes to a dazzling experience in creating their own nail polish. Featuring 300 fine quality ingredients, Taylor Made Nail Polish makes a health-conscious commitment in crafting nail polish that is cruelty-free and sourced from eco-friendly providers. In a hands-on, interactive setting, guests will learn the entire process, from creating nail polish, colorizing their own unique product, bottling it up, and adding a custom, personalized label. Nail polish making experiences can be enjoyed during a private event or during open studio sessions.

Ceramics / Pottery Class

theartestablishmentstudios.com/classes

lehighvalley.colormemine.com

auraceramics.com

Who could forget the pottery throwing scene in the movie Ghost? Inspire friends and loved ones to handmake their own special creations in a pottery throwing class at one of the Valley’s local studios like The Art Establishment Studios in Fountain Hill. For the younger crowd, look into paint your own pottery at local shops such as Color Me Mine in Bethlehem or Aura Ceramics in Easton. The walls are lined with choices of ceramics that kids can browse to find the perfect piece that they will paint and personalize as a meaningful memento to treasure. (Better get two so Mom can keep one!)

Phantoms Hockey

phantomshockey.com/events

Sports fans of all ages can enjoy a night of hockey at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. As the minor league affiliate team of the Philadelphia Flyers, you can expect plenty of excitement in an energized setting full of hockey fans. Make it a night out for a group of close friends or for a close-knit family of fans. Individual tickets are available as are specialty seating options like the suites and party deck seating with various food options. Choosing hockey tickets for adoring fans and even those who have yet to see a game could be the impetus that kindles a burning love for the sport and builds a tradition of fandom in the family.

Crayola Experience

crayolaexperience.com/easton/plan-your-visit

Young artists can dream big in bold, vibrant color at the Lehigh Valley’s own Crayola Experience in Easton. Attractions create fond memories for a lifetime to come as guests can make and name their own crayons, create drip art, paint at the Meltdown, and play with the crayon boats in the canal-themed Water Works, among countless other creative activities. Crayola packs a colorful punch into four floors of fun designed to delight guests of all ages. Choose from day passes and the very affordable family season pass packages.

Miller Symphony Hall

millersymphonyhall.org

Encourage those you love to experience the arts in a new way with tickets to Miller Symphony Hall. Upcoming shows may include holiday performances, dance performances, musicals, concerts, and more. Create an unforgettable evening for your parents, in-laws, or other special guests who will always remember the delightful time they had experiencing the performing arts in the beauty of the Lehigh Valley. For the ultimate experience, consider pairing the tickets with a gift certificate to one of the area’s fine dining establishments.

Tastings of the Valley

tastingsandtours.com

When your group of friends likes to exchange gifts, but no one really needs any new material possessions, shake things up and plan an experience together! Tastings & Tours provides winery, brewery, and distillery tours in and around the Lehigh Valley. Coordinate with your favorite crew and start the tradition of a memorable group outing instead of exchanging material gifts. Your group will enjoy an all-inclusive experience, complete with safe transportation, private VIP tastings, tour, and lunch (gratuity additional). Tastings & Tours also offers gift certificates for effortless gifting.

Photography Classes and Workshops

danscamera.com/learning/#in-our-classroom

For those who love documenting life’s moments through photos, classroom or on-location photography classes may be the perfect gift. Dan’s Camera City offers a variety of classes, workshops, photo outings, and photo expeditions to help photographers of all levels to hone their skills behind the lens. Consider gifting Dan’s Photo University sessions or personal sessions that cover anything a student wants to learn about photography by request. If you’re looking to improve your own picture-taking ability, you might just want to pencil this one down on your own holiday wish list.

As holiday shopping season arrives, give thought to each person on your list and which activity or experience might be the best fit. No matter what the age of your special recipients, you can find classes, workshops, tickets, and season’s passes to just about anything in our beautiful Lehigh Valley. So, for once, skip shopping till you drop this year and opt instead for the more memorable, experiential way to show how much you care. The memories created will be well worth it.