In the U.S., approximately 100 billion boxes are manufactured every year and over 95% of all products are shipped in these boxes. To give you a visual—if you stack those boxes end to end they could wrap around the Earth 570 times. It is also estimated that 11 million tons of clothing, footwear, towels, bedding, drapery, and other textiles end up in U.S. landfills every year.

There has never been not greater time to encourage people to reuse more and consume less. That’s where Give Back Box® comes in! Their mission is to protect our environment through the philosophy of reduce, reuse, and recycle by helping people to donate items to charities using the same box.

Give Back Box was founded in 2012 by Monika Wiela, who at the time was running an online shoe store. She came upon a homeless man who was holding a sign saying he needed a pair of shoes and when Weila returned later that day with shoes for the man he was gone. This event led to her pondering how she could help people in need and find a use for all the empty boxes stacked in her warehouse. From there the idea of Give Back Box was born and her mission took form. If online retailers would utilize this platform, shipping boxes and other household items could be used a second time (or maybe even a third time) prior to being recycled. The impact would be remarkable.

Since its inception, Give Back Box has teamed up with some of the biggest retailers in the U.S. Weila has truly created a new method of recycling. In addition to creating a secondary use for shipping boxes and guaranteeing that they will be recycled, it helps clear closets, create jobs, and offer more companies and their customers an opportunity to recycle. Win, win, win!

FOR INFORMATION ABOUT GIVE BACK BOX VISIT GIVEBACKBOX.COM