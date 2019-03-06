Habits of Highly Effective, Healthy People

Stephen Covey’s 7 Habits of Highly Effective People presents a structured approach to reaching desired results in life. Thirty years later, it remains one of the best-selling books of all time. In it, Covey emphasizes being proactive and avoiding waiting around for problems to happen before taking action. Dr. Tony Ohanian at St. Luke’s University Health Network shares this same philosophy for your health.

The Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) is a yearly appointment and comprehensive exam conducted with your primary care physician (PCP). Although the majority of Americans believe this to be smart, only half actually do it.

“We clean out our closets every spring and change the oil in our cars every 3,000 miles. Although these things provide piece of mind, attending to our health makes common sense and should be at the very top of the list”, Dr. Ohanian stresses. “Being proactive with your health care is one of the keys to maximizing the benefits of a long, happy, healthy life with friends and family.”

Regardless of age, circumstances, or risk factors, scheduling and meeting with your doctor annually establishes your family’s medical history and is an opportunity to build a meaningful relationship with your primary care physician. Most health plans pay for it and making it part of your annual routine makes sense.

Annual wellness visits are not unlike a 19-point inspection for your automobile. They are designed to examine us from top to bottom. As a function of age and gender, they generally include checking the eyes, mouth, lungs, heart, abdomen, kidneys, liver, digestive system, and skin. Aside from updating medications and history, your doctor will check your vital signs for heart rate, blood pressure, respiration, and body temperature. Standard tests for cholesterol, blood sugar levels, healthy weight (BMI), bone density, and relevant vaccinations are also addressed.

Scheduling your annual wellness visit today will undoubtedly help you achieve a healthier tomorrow. Sit down with your family, plan it, and get it on your calendar today.

Dr. Tony Ohanian is a native of Bethlehem and treats patients of all ages at St. Luke’s Northern Valley Primary Care (located in Allentown, Northampton and Bath). He is a graduate of Moravian College and the American University of Antigua College of Medicine in New York City. He completed his residency at

St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem.