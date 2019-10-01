Hot Ticket

  1. Autumn Faux Fur Jean Jacket (with Removable Leopard Fur Collar, Not Pictured) $98
  2. Layered Silver Necklace $30
  3. Ada Belt – Skinny Stud Wrap $49
  4. Cassandra Button Down Dress $85
  5. Metal Dangle Necklace $24
  6. Hi Honey Flannel Shirt $70
  7. Mini Chloe Olive Purse $80
  8. High Road Flare Denim Jeans $92
  9. Cecelia Rose Gold Fringe Earrings $30
  10. Astoria Black Booties $85
  11. Old Blood Jewelry Modern Disc Studs $35
  12. Lure Leopard Wedge Sneakers by Matisse $74

HELLO BEAUTIFUL SALON & BOUTIQUE

Hello Beautiful Salon & Boutique is dedicated to providing an experience rather than an appointment. Their mission is to consistently provide the latest fashion-forward trends from the hair and fashion world, and leave clients feeling beautiful from the inside out. The boutique offers a variety of unique, contemporary apparel and accessory items to dress you from head to toe, including jewelry, scarves, and handbags. In addition to the boutique and full-service hair salon, Hello Beautiful is proud to sell R+Co Salon Products, which are all sulfate-, paraben-,
and gluten-free. 

3736 Broadway, Allentown
610.351.4247
hellobeautifulallentown.com

