Hello Beautiful Salon & Boutique
- Autumn Faux Fur Jean Jacket (with Removable Leopard Fur Collar, Not Pictured) $98
- Layered Silver Necklace $30
- Ada Belt – Skinny Stud Wrap $49
- Cassandra Button Down Dress $85
- Metal Dangle Necklace $24
- Hi Honey Flannel Shirt $70
- Mini Chloe Olive Purse $80
- High Road Flare Denim Jeans $92
- Cecelia Rose Gold Fringe Earrings $30
- Astoria Black Booties $85
- Old Blood Jewelry Modern Disc Studs $35
- Lure Leopard Wedge Sneakers by Matisse $74
HELLO BEAUTIFUL SALON & BOUTIQUE
Hello Beautiful Salon & Boutique is dedicated to providing an experience rather than an appointment. Their mission is to consistently provide the latest fashion-forward trends from the hair and fashion world, and leave clients feeling beautiful from the inside out. The boutique offers a variety of unique, contemporary apparel and accessory items to dress you from head to toe, including jewelry, scarves, and handbags. In addition to the boutique and full-service hair salon, Hello Beautiful is proud to sell R+Co Salon Products, which are all sulfate-, paraben-,
and gluten-free.
3736 Broadway, Allentown
610.351.4247
hellobeautifulallentown.com