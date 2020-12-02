Holiday Gift Guide: Skin Clinic

The Skin Clinic Wellness & Waxing Boutique prides themselves on being a cozy, approachable shop that assists clients in achieving their skin care goals. Their comprehensive at-home care line is comprised largely of natural and organic ingredients, making great gifts for the upcoming winter months. Pick up any individual products to implement into your facial skin care routine, or for best results, use them together in this order: cleanser, resurfacing pads, retinol serum, revitalizing serum, daily SPF. The Skin Clinic is currently open by appointment for services and by walk-in for products or gift card purchases — or shop online anytime!

123 N 3rd St

Easton

610.515.9038

skinclinicpa.com