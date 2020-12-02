Holiday Gift Guide: Warner Art Glass

Experience the wonder of glassblowing with a hands-on Make It & Take It workshop. Participants learn about the materials, tools, and skills needed to transform raw, molten glass into a work of art. The glassblowers at Warner Glass Art will work with your group to create your own one-of-a-kind piece that you can take home or gift. Stop in for a gift card, shop a variety of great gift ideas, or make a reservation for Make it & Take It today!

603 8TH St

Whitehall

610.264.1100

warnerartglass.com