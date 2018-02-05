Honey-Habanero Hummus (aka “Triple H” Hummus)
From the Colony Meadery
INGREDIENTS
- 2–3 cloves garlic, sliced
- 2–3 T fresh lime juice
- 1 T olive oil
- 1 small habanero, seeds and veins removed, sliced
- 2–3 T good quality honey + more for garnish
- 1 15.5 oz. can chickpeas, drained, liquid reserved
- 1 T tahini, plus more to taste
- Sea salt to taste
- Crushed black pepper to taste
- Pinch ground white pepper
- Fresh raspberries
DIRECTIONS
Place garlic, lime juice, olive oil, habanero, and honey in a food processor bowl and puree until smooth. Add chickpeas, 1 to 2 tablespoons of the reserved liquid, tahini, salt, black pepper, and white pepper and pulse to combine. Scrape down sides as needed and continue to process until desired consistency is achieved. (For softer hummus, add additional tahini.) If possible, refrigerate overnight for flavors to meld. Before serving, drizzle with honey and present with raspberries on the side. Pair with The Colony Meadery’s “Let the (Habanero) Mango Through” mead. This recipe may be doubled for parties or fans of zesty food.
Serves 4–6