Honey-Habanero Hummus (aka “Triple H” Hummus)

From the Colony Meadery

INGREDIENTS

2–3 cloves garlic, sliced

2–3 T fresh lime juice

1 T olive oil

1 small habanero, seeds and veins removed, sliced

2–3 T good quality honey + more for garnish

1 15.5 oz. can chickpeas, drained, liquid reserved

1 T tahini, plus more to taste

Sea salt to taste

Crushed black pepper to taste

Pinch ground white pepper

Fresh raspberries

DIRECTIONS

Place garlic, lime juice, olive oil, habanero, and honey in a food processor bowl and puree until smooth. Add chickpeas, 1 to 2 tablespoons of the reserved liquid, tahini, salt, black pepper, and white pepper and pulse to combine. Scrape down sides as needed and continue to process until desired consistency is achieved. (For softer hummus, add additional tahini.) If possible, refrigerate overnight for flavors to meld. Before serving, drizzle with honey and present with raspberries on the side. Pair with The Colony Meadery’s “Let the (Habanero) Mango Through” mead. This recipe may be doubled for parties or fans of zesty food.

Serves 4–6