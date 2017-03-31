IronPigs Family 4-Pack Giveaway

With Dusty Wathan, the new IronPigs manager, in town, there’s a reason to celebrate this season of baseball!

We’re giving away four family four-packs of tickets, and there are four chances to win. Every Monday, we’ll pin a new post to the top of our Facebook page. Throughout the week, you can “like” it and comment on it with your e-mail address for a chance to win. (Share it with your friends–maybe if they win, they’ll take you!) Winners will be announced every Friday.

New giveaways will take place on April 10, 17, 24, and May 1. Winners will be announced on April 14, 21, 28, and May 5. Good luck!