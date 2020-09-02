It’s hard to estimate just how many miles the skilled drivers of J&J Luxury Transportation have racked up since the company was incorporated 41 years ago, but consider this: Earth’s circumference is just about 25,000 miles. A single vehicle, driving under 600 miles each year, could match that in the same number of years.

Now consider that J&J operates scores of different vehicles, from sedans to limousines to buses, and travels anywhere in a 75-mile radius from Allentown—well, we’re probably talking about multiple round-trips to the moon!

Co-owner Denise Sam-Cali had years of experience in the transportation industry when her husband (and co-owner) John Cali purchased the company in 1986. “I’m a businessman and entrepreneur, and had been in the garment manufacturing business for many years,” Cali recalled. “After most of that work went overseas, I knew I had to get into something else.”

J&J had already found its market niche, Sam-Cali said. “Even though we had just three cars at the time, we provided new, high-quality luxury transportation, such as stretch limousines. Other companies relied on vehicles such as used funeral cars, for example.”

That initially small fleet is now large enough to stock a small dealership. “We have over 100 diversified vehicles, including long-door sedans and town cars, Lincoln Navigator SUVs, Mercedes-Benz limousine vans, stretch limos, stand-up vans, party buses, Hummers, hybrid SUVs, even passenger buses,” she said.

J&J operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and you’ll always speak to a live attendant when you call. Its service area covers eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. And if you’re outside its operating area, J&J can connect you with one of its many background-checked, licensed, and insured affiliates. Located throughout the US, these affiliate companies work closely with J&J on everything from initial booking to trip and reservation confirmations.

And though you might associate luxury transportation exclusively with milestone events such as weddings and honeymoons, bachelor/bachelorette outings, Quinceaneras and Sweet Sixteen parties, retirement sendoffs and the like, the company routinely handles other important situations:

Business travel, including airport transfers, shuttle services, dinner meetings, corporate outings, seminars, and team-building events

Destination cities, such as Washington, D.C., Boston, New York, Lancaster, Philadelphia, Atlantic City, and many others

Group travel to sporting events, ski or sand getaways, family reunions, concerts, casinos, and wine tours

Are your kids engaged in sports, band, or cheering competitions? How about day-trips to zoos, museums, aquariums, and other notable attractions? J&J fits in there, too, Sam-Cali said, and will readily accommodate special needs students.

“We’ll take you to local dining, special events, concerts, wine tours—whatever you’d like to do —as well as to airports, train stations, and cruise ships,” she said. “When you return, we’ll take you straight back to your home. You’ll avoid the hassles of parking fees, finding your car, and then driving yourself back.”

And while events and business travel are major components of J&J’s business, the company also services a special market segment. “Simple trips to a doctor’s office or treatment facility can be a real burden, especially for the elderly and the physically or developmentally disabled. We can provide non-emergency door-to-door service to major health centers, such as the Wills Eye Institute or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center,” Sam-Cali said, “as well as to doctors’ offices or hospitals nearer to the Valley.” She noted that these trips can cost far less than the charges associated with ambulances and other emergency transport modes.

J&J’s drivers are a special breed. Everyone has been drug-screened, undergone a thorough background check, and possesses a clean driving record. “Some of our drivers have been with us for 20 years,” she said, “and they always provide impeccable, courteous service. Their road skills are top-notch, as well.” And J&J adds an extra level of passenger safety to every ride by providing a photo of your assigned vehicle prior to its arrival.



Although the drivers are probably the only J&J employees you’ll actually ever see, well over 100 people work behind the scenes to ensure every aspect of your trip runs smoothly. “We currently have a full-time safety team, separate departments for accounting, reservations, dispatch, cleaning, and mechanical work,” Sam-Cali said. “When you call, you’ll always speak to a live attendant. And our staff deserves a lot of credit. They are compassionate and dedicated to their duties. J&J couldn’t have grown as much as we did without their help.”

J&J Luxury Transportation’s approach to environmental stewardship touches practically every aspect of the company’s operations. Its owners are lifetime members of the Sierra Club and Greenpeace, and regularly contribute to those organizations and others. Office practices include electronic communications (to reduce paper waste), as well as recycling of paper and aluminum. Transmission fluid, oil, even wastewater from its vehicle washing operation are recycled as well. It’s also the first company of its kind in the region to include alternate fuel or hybrid vehicles in its fleet.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to drastically change their business models, but J&J simply upped its game a bit. “We’ve always meticulously cleaned our vehicles before and after a trip; we’re even more thorough now. Inside the office, everyone wears masks and uses hand sanitizer throughout the day. We temperature-check our drivers before every trip, and they wear masks as well,” Sam-Cali said.

Whether you need a special ride for a romantic evening, or want to transport dozens of people to a special event, contact J&J and don’t give it a second thought. “Whatever you need, we can do it,” Sam-Cali concludes.

445 Business Park Ln

Allentown

610.776.1516 | 800.726.5466

jjtransportation.com

