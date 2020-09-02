j. morgan salon quickly established themselves as the go-to hair salon in Easton, and in 2020 opened a second location in Bethlehem Township. Known as j. morgan salon east and j. morgan salon west respectively, each expertly trained team loves doing both classic and trendy styles in regards to cuts and color, and are committed to listening to your wants and needs. In addition, they also offer hair extensions and treatments, styling for special occasions, facial waxing, and eyelash extensions—all in their two distinctively stylish spaces.

While you’re having a transformative day at the salon, don’t miss their Kérastase products to enjoy at home—j. morgan salon is proud to be the only retailer in the Lehigh Valley to carry this line. Kérastase has carefully designed a range of hair care with the understanding that all hair types and scalps are not created equal. From serums to masques, there’s a product made for you to get exceptional results from your specific hair. Ask your stylist for more information! Make your purchase at your next appointment or order online through the salon’s website.

j. morgan east

252 Spring Garden St

Easton

610.258.3480

j. morgan west

4773 Freemansburg Ave

Easton

610.419.1898

jmorgansalonandhome.com