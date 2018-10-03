Located in downtown Emmaus, Khineder Creations offers locally made, chemical-free skincare products for women, men, and babies—along with gorgeous handmade gift items and gift sets for all occasions. Even more inspiring, this woman-owned company is dedicated to supporting struggling mothers, and survivors of domestic violence and sex trafficking.

A. Thanaka Mineral Tinted Moisturizer

$48

No time for makeup? This cream (made from the ground up bark of a tree) acts as an all-in-one moisturizer and concealer, providing a gorgeous glow and natural mineral SPF 50.

B. Untreated Jade Bracelet

$70

These gorgeous, untreated jade bangles are made out of a single piece of jade and can easily be dressed up or down.

C. Instant Repair Face Oil

$36

This rejuvenating facial serum, featuring grapeseed oil, rosehip oil, lavender essential oil, and frankincense, evens out skin tone and nourishes during winter months.

D. The Cream for Eyes

$12

This revolutionary cream, featuring lime and cucumber essential oils, can help relieve tension around the eyes while boosting hydration and treating fine lines and puffiness.

E. Lip Care

$6

This amazingly soft, moisturizing, and nourishing lip balm with SPF 15 is made with extra virgin coconut oil, organic beeswax, and essential oils like rose and peppermint for natural fragrance.

F. Magnesium Foot Scrub

$18

Made with magnesium-rich Epsom salts, eucalyptus oil, and grapeseed oil, this scrub is invigorating, cleansing, and helps ease aches and pains. After a long day on your feet, it’s just the thing!

G. Jade Bead Necklace

$80

Who needs pearls when you can have a beaded jade necklace? This beauty will elevate any outfit and get you endless compliments.

H. Charcoal Tea Tree Goat’s Milk Soap

$6

Activated charcoal is naturally detoxifying and cleansing, which is what makes this soap such a great deep pore cleanser and treatment for acne.

I. Citrus Spearmint Goat’s Milk Soap

$6

With nourishing goat’s milk, this invigorating handmade soap is perfect for normal to oily skin. This soap is great for removing makeup and even mascara with just a little warm water.

J. Mi Maw Intensive Age Defense Day Cream

$60

This facial cream, featuring rosehip oil, lavender oil, and unrefined organic shea butter takes anti-aging and cell-rejuvenation to the next level—it’s a best seller for a reason!

Khineder Creations

379 Chestnut St, Emmaus

khinedercreations.com