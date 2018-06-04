Legendary Gifts for Legendary Dads
L.L. Bean
The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley | 3301 Center Valley Pkwy, suite 100 | Center Valley | 610.798.4400 | llbean.com
1 Yeti Rambler Colster
2 Yeti Rambler 36 oz Bottle
3 NRS Ninja PFD Life Jacket
4 50 Places to Camp Before You Die
5 How to Eat in the Woods
6 Yeti Tundra “45” Cooler
Omaha Steaks
945 Airport Center Rd | Allentown | 610.266.1023 | omahasteaks.com
7 Original Beef Jerky 4 oz
8 Original Pork Hunter Sausage 4 oz
Green Acres Outdoor Living 3
850 Newburg Rd | Easton | 610.330.9600 | greenacres.info | 1176 Mickley Rd | Whitehall | 610.439.8959 | greenacres.info
9 Mini Max Little Green Egg (13” Grid, 19.5” High)
10 Little Green Egg Custom Stainless BBQ 3 Pice Tool Set (Locking Tongs, Grill Spatula, Grill Fork)
11 Traeger Realtree Prime Rib Rub 9.25 oz
12 Traeger Realtree Big Game Rub 8.25 oz
13 Traeger Realtree Blackened Saskatchewan Rub 8.25 oz
Brooks Brothers
The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley | 2985 Center Valley Pkwy, SUITE 212 | Center Valley | 610.797.4571 | brooksbrothers.com
14 BB#4 Rep Tie
15 A Gentleman’s Guide to Toasts & Tributes
Something Different Boutique
351 Town Center Blvd | Easton | 610.515.8006 | somethingdifferentshopping.com
16 Craft Beer Growler 64 oz
17 Penn State Game Day Loakai
18 Men’s “Mind Over Matter” Mantra Band
Dan’s Camera
1439 W Fairmont St | Allentown | 610.434.2313 | danscamera.com
19 Olympus Stylus TG5 (Abuse & Waterproof) Camera in Red
20 Promaster Mobile Mobile Phone Lens Kit 2.0
assembly88
544 Hamilton St | Allentown | 610.433.7625 | assembly88.com
21 Peter Millar Crown Soft Gingham Sport Shirt (Muscadine)
22 Peter Millar Crown Finish Equator Check Sport Shirt (Atlas Blue)
23 Peter Millar Crown Soft Touch Twill Five-Pocket Pant (Fish Trap)
24 Psycho Bunny Mens V-Neck Tee Shirt (Jasmin)
Golf Galaxy
937 Airport Center Drive | Allentown | 610.264.8712 | golfgalaxy.com
25 Volvik VIVID Matte Skull Edition
26 Golf Balls + Hat Clip Set – 4 Pack
27 TaylorMade 2018 Project (a) Dad-ism Limited Edition Golf Balls – 6 Pack
28 Titleist Essential Valuables Pouch Team Effort Penn State Nittany Lions Face/Club Jacquard Golf Towel
29 Team Golf Philadelphia Phillies Embroidered Towel
Lehigh Valley IRONPIGS
1050 Ironpigs Way | Allentown | 610.841.7447 | IRONPIGSBASEBALL.COM
30 Lehigh Valley IronPigs Baseball Tickets (See website for more info)