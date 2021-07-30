Lehigh Valley Hospital–Hecktown Oaks: Now Open

Last month, Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) opened its first newly built hospital in almost 50 years with the completion of Phase 1 of Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)–Hecktown Oaks in Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County.

The campus on Hecktown Road just off Route 33 features a 201,000-square-foot hospital, 35,000-square-foot Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute, 60,000-square-foot health center, and an emergency room (ER) caring for adults and children, including an area dedicated just for children. There are 20 ER bays, 4 bays dedicated just for kids, and 8 observation beds. The ER is equipped with behavioral health capabilities right in the ER.

“This campus was built as a direct response to the demand for LVHN care in Northampton County, where nearly one-third of residents already receive care from an LVHN provider,” said Brian A. Nester, DO, MBA, LVHN President and Chief Executive Officer. “With Lehigh Valley Hospital–Hecktown Oaks right here in Lower Nazareth Township, we can be an even better health partner to the people of Northampton County by bringing a greater breadth of LVHN services closer to where you live, work, and play.”

Amenities include a meditation room, market bistro, valet parking, and smart car charging stations.

Nearly 400 LVHN colleagues staff the new hospital.

The hospital features optimal safety and infection control measures, including indigo clean lighting, rooftop HVAC units with HEPA filters and UV lights to control and eliminate the creation of bacteria. The campus even features bacteria-resistant flooring.

A helipad is currently under construction and will be for transferring patients with more emergent needs. An LVHN MedEvac helicopter will not be based at the site.

The second phase of construction includes a four-story bed tower with 30 additional patient beds. Three of the floors within the tower will be available for future growth. Phase 2 is expected to be completed in November 2021.

“LVH–Hecktown Oaks is going to improve the quality of the lives of Northampton County citizens. For that, we are grateful,” said Lamont McClure, Northampton County Executive.

Services provided at LVH–Hecktown Oaks include:

•A Diagnostic Care Center with imaging services, lab medicine and cardiac diagnostics, including the Multitom Rax precision X-ray technology. This technology is the only one in the region and limits unnecessary radiation while allowing for easy scanning of patients to avoid excessive movement if in pain or due to limited mobility.

•Four state-of-the-art surgical suites for procedures with Lehigh Valley Institute for Surgical Excellence experts, including use of the latest generation da Vinci® robotic system

•An inpatient unit with 20 private rooms, each with private bathrooms, telehealth capabilities and a 55-inch flat screen TV

•Cancer services through Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute, which is part of the Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Alliance

•Lehigh Valley Heart Institute cardiology and cardiac diagnostics

• Breast Health Services

• Joint and spine center

• Outpatient rehab

• Family medicine

For more information on LVH–Hecktown Oaks, visit LVHN.org/HecktownOaks.

Lehigh Valley Hospital–Hecktown Oaks

Route 33 & Hecktown Road

3780 Hecktown Road

Easton