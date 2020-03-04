It’s almost baseball season (what magical words!), and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the AAA Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, have a lot of new happenings to be excited about. Starting with the 2020 season home opener on Friday, April 17, the IronPigs will be sporting a sharp new alternative uniform, the Gold Standard, at every Friday home game. Many other themed nights are planned, including a series of Hispanic Heritage Nights throughout the season—the first being Thursday, April 30—where the ‘Pigs will don the Coquis jerseys, and Fastnachts Night, which will pay tribute to our region’s Pennsylvania Dutch, on Saturday, June 6. Visit ironpigsbaseball.com to check out the full schedule and to purchase tickets, and get the whole family in gear for the upcoming season at the Majestic Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park—or shop online at shopironpigs.com—so you can root, root, root for the home team!

Lehigh Valley IronPigs

Majestic Clubhouse Store

1050 IronPigs Way

Allentown

610.841.1261

shopironpigs.com