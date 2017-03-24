Lehigh Valley Weekend Getaways

Here in the Lehigh Valley, you may not be able to feel the cool ocean sand beneath your feet, smell the briny air, or take in a sweeping vista from an alpine summit.

But for those seeking a weekend retreat from the routine and a pampering place to relax and rejuvenate, there are plenty of unique inns from which to choose without even leaving the area. These easily reached destinations range from agrarian settings to TV-free Colonial-era stone bed and breakfasts.

Here’s a sampling of four Lehigh Valley inns that offer relaxing mini-breaks without extended drives, overstuffed luggage, and hectic airports.

GLASBERN INN

Set on a historic 19th century farm, the Glasbern Inn provides guests 150 rolling acres of pastures and trails to explore in a tranquil, scenic, and peaceful overnight destination.

“We’re conveniently located just around the corner from most of the Lehigh Valley, or as I like to say, ‘in deep West End Allentown,’” says Christopher Padden, operations manager. “In addition to the 37 well-appointed overnight rooms and suites—most equipped with soaking tubs and gas burning fireplaces—our local and not-so-local clientele will find the culinary arts, wine enthusiasm, creative cocktails, and craft beers 365 days a year.”

There’s a functioning farm raising Scottish Highland cattle on Glasbern’s pastures and seasonal produce from its gardens and greenhouses. The inn also offers spa services by appointment, and caters to larger format events servicing groups as large as 150 people for weddings and corporate events.

“People come to the Glasbern for dinner, for overnight getaways, for relaxation, to reconnect with each other, to get away from it all, and most importantly, just to be taken care of,”

Christopher says.

GLOBE INN

In continuous operation since 1895, the renovated Victorian inn sits next to the old East Greenville steam train station, hearkening back to a romantic era when rail service brought

travelers to the Lehigh Valley for business and leisure. During Prohibition, the Globe Inn even had a Rathskeller speakeasy in the basement.

“Many people don’t really know about the Upper Perkiomen Valley and all it offers,” says Paul Ulicny, owner of the Globe Inn. “It’s a hidden gem, close to skiing at Bear Creek, fine dining, shopping, art and antique galleries, and parks in places like Skippack, Pennsburg, and Green Lane.”

The Lehigh Valley region is the top market for the Globe Inn, which presents 13 themed suites reflecting destinations from around the globe such as Santa Fe and Vienna. Nine of the Globe’s suites have Jacuzzis and fireplaces.

“When you come to the Globe, you can travel the world,” Paul says. “It feels like a little vacation when you stay here, even if it’s just for a quick one evening stay. It’s a real getaway—a place to unwind and get away from it all. A ‘Romance Package’ that includes a candlelit dinner at the Carriage House Restaurant is perfect for celebrating any special occasion.”

STECKEL HOUSE

For a step back to the early 19th century, the Steckel House in Bath offers a quiet setting, free of 21st

century distractions.

Built in 1804, the beautifully restored two-and-a-half story limestone dwelling has eight working fireplaces and 12 rooms. There are no televisions—in their place, you’ll find fresh cut flowers, marble baths, and period furnishings, including canopy beds. The Steckel House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Pennsylvania Inventory of Historic Places.

“I start things off with a plate of cookies warm from the oven. Chocolate chip seems to be a favorite among our guests and makes the house smell good,” says Carol Bear Heckman, who manages the Steckel House with her husband, Darrin Heckman.

Complimentary wine adds to the “make yourself at home” atmosphere. Menus from local restaurants are spread out for perusal, and the innkeepers are always willing to help make reservations and provide directions. For guests smitten by their period surroundings, there’s even an antique store to browse.

A member of the Moorestown Garden Club, Heckman places fresh flowers in every room, including old English roses cut from her garden in the

side yard.

“We’re still debating about the televisions,” she adds. “People come here for a retreat because it’s something out of the ordinary—a peaceful escape from normal activities.”

LAFAYETTE INN

Ideally situated near Lafayette College, this elegant mansion was built in 1895 and has 18 antique-filled rooms that welcome guests seeking a weekend escape.

“Our suites feature fireplaces and whirlpool tubs for that special getaway,” says Laura Di Liello, who owns and operates the inn with her husband, Paul. “Our guests can linger over our delicious breakfasts in the sunroom, relax with a book on the patio or porch, and indulge themselves in our afternoon treats.”

On Easton’s picturesque College Hill, the inn overlooks a historic neighborhood and the city’s bustling downtown filled with restaurants, museums, and entertainment.

“We have four suites with gas fireplaces and large jetted tubs. Two have balconies where guests can enjoy their morning coffee or afternoon wine,” Laura says. “Our wrap-around porch and slate patio are great spaces for relaxing together and enjoying some of our homemade baked goods. We have several packages available, including a Babymoon, and romantic add-ons.”

For those who can’t get away for an overnight stay, guests can still enjoy the Lafayette Inn’s ambiance by attending one of its jazz piano concerts in the parlor.

Just two blocks from Lafayette College’s Fisher Field, the inn is always a popular stay for alumni who attend Lafayette’s home football games and other campus events.

Glasbern Inn

2141 Packhouse Rd • Fogelsville

610.285.4723

glasberninn.com

Globe Inn

326 W 4th St • East Greenville

215.679.5948

globeinn.net

Steckel House

207 W Northampton St • Bath

610.390.0555

steckelhouse.com

Lafayette Inn

525 W Monroe St • Easton

610.253.4500

lafayetteinn.com