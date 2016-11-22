Letter From the Editor

Dear Readers,

As a child, I always looked forward to Christmas. I couldn’t wait for all the cool stuff I would get, all the great food and treats, and all the free time to have fun since school was out for weeks. The memories are imprinted in my mind and come alive every year with the sounds and sights of the holidays.

Today, as an adult – and more importantly a mom – I relish in the reason for the season, the sparkle in my children’s eyes, the shopping, the baking, the cards, and times spent with friends and family. It is a special time of year, one in which I love to celebrate and connect with those nearest and dearest to my heart. It is also a time to give gratitude and good will.

At this joyous time of year, I want to thank you, our readers, for choosing Lehigh Valley Marketplace as one of your top resources for all things Lehigh Valley. I know many of you have a new stack of magazines on your table every month. I am grateful that you choose to spend your time reading Lehigh Valley Marketplace.

I also want to take the time to recognize our clients for the opportunity they give us to do our best work. And thank you to all of the incredible writers, artists, staff, and interns who make this magazine the best it can possibly be. Each and every one of you makes what I do seem less like a job and more like a play date with friends and family. It truly is a blast bringing the Lehigh Valley to life with you every month.

May your season be filled with an abundance of peace and happiness. And, may your new year be blessed with the good fortune of love and friendship.

Happy holidays to all,

Amy Hines, Editor